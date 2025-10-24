What is Michigan’s Obsession with Squirrels?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever been to the University of Michigan, you’ve probably seen some of the University’s non-human inhabitants. Whether it’s an occasional rabbit or a turkey on North Campus, I’d imagine the animal you‘ve seen most is our squirrels.

Squirrels at the University of Michigan are more than just an animal, they are a huge part of the culture here. On a casual walk to class, I can usually count into the double digits when it comes to squirrel sightings, and that’s because the University is one of the best communities when it comes to our rodent friends. Michigan is packed full of both clubs and events related to squirrels. For many of the squirrel lovers here, clubs such as The Squirrel Club have formed to unite lovers as they feed our friends around campus. Of course, maybe for those who aren’t passionate about our friends, the Anti-Squirrel Alliance is here, too. Groups such as The Squirrel Club have been around as long as 2002, have continued the storied tradition of feeding the squirrels, and are among many of the campus contributors that keep the squirrels well-fed and safe.

Clubs are not the only way the Michigan community has demonstrated their endless obsession; there have even been contests at U Mich centered around squirrels! Last November, the U-M Fat Squirrel Contest was held, as the Michigan community united to locate the largest squirrel at the University. This contest was hosted on Reddit at r/uofm, and brought the community together as they voted on, and later elected, a squirrel nicknamed “Diag Chunk” as the fattest squirrel. On the topic of contests, the Squirrel Hall of Fame Contest through the Duderstadt Center is also currently ongoing. This contest, in its own words, is looking for the squirrel that has “the style, the panache, and the charisma,” and the winner will be announced November 14th to once again put squirrels at the forefront of U Mich culture. These contests of the past and present are a huge part of the squirrel obsession at U Mich; I can’t speak for everyone, but I know myself and others loving grabbing photos of our friends as they forage around campus or enjoy a little snack.

Student organizations and traditions are not the only squirrel fanatics- the official University of Michigan TikTok also adds to the squirrel culture here. Most recently, squirrels found their way onto the U-M TikTok for the new Taylor Swift album release. U-M’s squirrels have also infiltrated all of TikTok for the Summer Solstice and National Squirrel Day. On TikTok, Instagram, and Yik Yak, you can find videos by independent creators about the U Mich squirrels. No matter where you go on social media, the endless U Mich squirrel obsession runs strong!

The University of Michigan obsession with squirrels comes from the community that we have made around it. No where else will you find squirrels that are able to live among a community that adores them as much as they adore us. As an out-of-state student at U Mich, everyone always asks me what I like about Ann Arbor, and my first answer always has to be the squirrels. I was shocked the first time I walked within two feet of a squirrel and it just watched me instead of sprinting away as they usually have done. I’ve been thankful to collect a whole photo collection of squirrels all around campus, from the Law Quad, to the Diag, and all the way to North Campus and in between.

Squirrels are more than just an animal at the University of Michigan—they are a part of our culture. They have single-handedly inspired contests, clubs, and some have even found their way to social media. The squirrel obsession at U Mich is something to be followed, and hopefully, these traditions will endure for generations to come.