This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The full list of Grammy nominations dropped a few days ago, and opinions are swirling among fans and artists about who made the list. Specifically, John Summit, who has never received a Grammy nomination despite his successful albums, Comfort in Chaos and CTRL ESCAPE, posted on X about his disappointment with the Grammy committee. Along with calling the Grammys a “joke”, he also claimed the Dance/Electronic category is filled with “music industry fueled pop stars.”

Soon after Summit’s post, Charli XCX, who won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys in 2025, replied: “Not this guy again!” The response elicited mixed reactions, with Reddit users claiming they have never heard of Summit until his nomination, and others expressing confusion about why Charli even replied to his statement. This year, she is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for Music, Fashion, Film. Although not a direct opponent of Summit this year, her response makes sense, as her win for Brat came with controversy, specifically from those who know her strictly as a pop artist.

Summit’s irritation with the committee is not unfounded, as many fans thought CTRL ESCAPE, which he is currently on his US arena tour for, would surely appear on the list for Dance/Electronic Recording or Album. It’s uncommon for EDM/House artists to play arenas, and the fact that he’s sold out multiple shows should be enough to be considered for a Grammy, right? When looking at CTRL ESCAPE’s Spotify streams, the top single “ALL THE TIME” has amassed almost 44 million. Other nominees, including Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” and “Music” by underscores, fall below that number, and Summit would argue these songs don’t even capture the essence of true EDM.

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

Fred Again.., who makes very similar music to Summit, was nominated with Jamie T for “Lights Burn Dimmer” in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category. He is the only other artist in the category specifically known for making electronic music, with most of the other artists falling into the hyperpop genre. In fact, Madonna and Tinashe, two of the nominees, both flipped genres for their nominated albums, surprising Grammy fans who hadn’t listened to their new music. Fred Again.. aside, I do see where Summit is coming from with his callout, as hyperpop has a distinctly different sound than the EDM he puts out. These albums do fall under the “Dance” umbrella, though, which comprises half of the category’s name. With EDM growing exponentially along with DJs’ fan bases, the Grammys could slice the category in half, creating two distinct ones, to make everything more clear-cut.

This all reminds me of the controversy surrounding Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s first country album, which won Album of the Year and Best Country Album two years ago. Many argued that Cowboy Carter wasn’t a “true” country album, and other artists, who have been in the genre for decades, were more deserving of the award. Others pointed out that it takes true musical talent to thrive in pop/hip hop, flip to country, and still create an acclaimed album. Also, the committee most likely takes into account the impact an artist has had on the industry as a whole when considering submissions. Artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Madonna cannot be overlooked in this case, given their influence, leading to their having at least a few nominations each year, regardless of their new music’s reception.

So, should there be a separate category for the growing hyperpop genre? Was John Summit’s post valid? What does the future of the Grammys look like after the surge in EDM listeners? There are lots of differing opinions about each of these questions, and I’m interested to see how the public reacts to the winners of each category on February 7th.