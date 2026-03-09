U Mich Coffee Recs: Iced Chai Latte Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a chai latte loyalist (especially iced, always iced), you already know that not all chais are created equal. Some are perfectly spiced and creamy, others taste suspiciously like watered-down milk, and a few feel more like a dessert than a drink. Around campus, iced chai lattes have become the unofficial currency of coffee dates, study breaks, and post-class decompression walks.

Ann Arbor has no shortage of coffee chops, but if chai is your go-to order, these spots stand out—for better or worse. Here’s the honest, chai-lover breakdown.

Bun Chai

Best for: When you want to treat yourself or show someone your favorite spot

Bun Chai easily takes the top spot. From the first sip, their iced chai latte tastes rich, sweet, and intentional. It’s the kind of chai that feels indulgent—almost like a boba milk tea, but warmer and more complex. If you love a sweeter drink without it tasting artificial, this is the place.

What truly sets Bun Chai apart is its Yemeni-inspired roots. The shop draws on Yemeni coffee and tea traditions, which give their drinks a depth you don’t usually find in standard campus coffee shops. Instead of feeling mass-produced, the chai tastes carefully crafted, layered with a spice that lingers after every sip.

Ordering an iced chai here feels less like grabbing caffeine and more like choosing an experience. It’s perfect for slow mornings, intentional hangouts, or when you want your coffee run to feel special instead of rushed.

Chai verdict: Bold, sweet, unforgettable

Vibe: Main-character energy in a cup

Misfit Society

Best for: Catching up with a friend or meeting someone new

Misfit is the kind of place you go when you want your coffee run to turn into a conversation. Their iced chai latte is really yummy: well-balanced, flavorful, and reliable without being overwhelming. It’s a safe order in the best way.

The real draw, though, is the space. Misfit’s seating area is so cute, making it ideal for long catch-ups with friends, casual coffee chats, or low-stakes study sessions where productivity isn’t the main goal. It feels cozy without being cramped, and the atmosphere invites you to stay longer than planned.

While it may not beat Bun Chai in uniqueness, Misfit’s chai is consistently good and comforting.

Chai verdict: Smooth and satisfying

Vibe: Chill, cozy, effortlessly aesthetic

M-36 Coffee Roasters

Best for: Lunch breaks or post-class hunger

M-36’s iced chai latte is pretty good on its own, but it truly shines when paired with food — especially their spicy grilled cheese. The spice from the sandwich and the sweetness of the chai balance each other perfectly, making it one of the most underrated combos in Ann Arbor.

This is the place you go when you’re actually hungry, not just thirsty. It’s less about lingering for hours and more about a comforting and satisfying break in the middle of the day. It’s the kind of combo that makes a random afternoon feel elite.

Chai verdict: solid and dependable

Vibe: cozy, comforting, and underrated

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Best for: Between classes when convenience matters more than flavor

Sweetwaters deserves credit for its atmosphere, which is one of the best on campus. The space is warm, spacious, and inviting—perfect for studying, long afternoons with friends, or just sitting alone with headphones and a laptop. It genuinely feels like a place you can settle into. Another major plus is convenience: being able to use your MCard makes it feel almost free. While the iced chai latte itself can taste a little watered down compared to other spots, the overall experience makes up for it.

Sweetwaters may not have the strongest chai, but it’s still a campus favorite for a reason.

Chai verdict: Weak flavor, great environment

Vibe: Comfort space, productivity energy

Final ranking