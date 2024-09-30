The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Shilpi Mohanty

Spoiler Warning!

On September 13th, 2024, the movie adaptation of the book Uglies by Scott Westerfeld came out. I was thrilled, as I was an avid lover of the Uglies series in high school. I was skeptical, though, because some adaptations don’t exactly portray the books.

The movie begins with the main character, Tally, and her best friend, Peris, at the school, and his surgery is tomorrow. Peris and Tally then promise to meet a month later, and never change who they are on the inside. This is notably different, as the book begins with Tally escaping from her dorm to get into Pretty Town. The movie ensures the audience meets Peris, which is good, as in the book the reader only meets Peris once he became pretty and acted cold towards Tally. One bad aspect of this is that it removes detail about Tally and Peris’s friendship. It doesn’t mention how Tally and Peris would stalk Pretties and watch them and how they worked together to trick a mind reader. This led to the audience being skeptical about the relationship between Tally and Peris, and it was unclear whether they were more than friends or just friends.

The movie utilized Peris as a symbol of the force Pretties use to ensure there is no abomination that threatens the existence of Pretties, as Peris is a soldier for the Pretties and battles Tally. This is different from the book, where Shay battles Tally instead. This made the plot more interesting, but sad, as from the books, we know how close Tally and Peris are. It felt like they used the story just to make a profitable movie rather than making a movie that caters to the fans.

Another way they altered the plot to cater to new fans is changing how the audience meets Shay. In the book, the reader was introduced to Shay as she was hiding in the bushes as she was too afraid to go to Pretty Town to reunite with her friends who are already Pretty. In the movie, however, Shay was the total opposite of Tally. Shay was against being Pretty and wanted to move to the Smokes. This helps show the contrast between people who follow societal standards and others who are brave to step aside societal standards. This was a nice addition but also strays from the plot.

It has one key similarity to all other adaptations, which is rushing the plot. It rushed to Tally going through the smoke to protect Shay. They don’t explore the bond that Tally developed with Shay and Peris. It shows few aspects of their bonds but not as much detail as the book. For example, when Tally went through the smoke, it sped through her journey navigating to the smoke, and didn’t show how hard it was and how much time it took. It would have been nice to emphasize how hard the journey is to show how it takes courage to stray away from the norm. This would emphasize the parallel between the Pretties and the societal standards of how people are ostracized when they stray away from it.



Overall, I rate the movie a 7 out of 10. It has a consistent plot even though it was rushed, with Tally taking on the mission to find the Smoke and her getting caught. The visuals were amazing with how it emphasized Pretty Town as the city of happiness through highlighting how glamorous it is with the buildings. I liked how they dramatized the plot through making Peris battle Tally for revolting against the Pretties. I also liked how it made the Smoke the number one enemy and emphasized how Dr. Cable wanted to annihilate the Smoke. It was interesting that they changed Peris from not having much of a reaction to being really cold. It truly emphasizes how much people change when they become Pretty. The movie had a couple drastic changes to spice up the plot, but a lot of the time, it did stay close to the plot, though not exact. I recommend this movie for anyone and I really hope that the sequel Pretties comes out soon!