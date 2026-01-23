Top 5 Must-Watch Shows (with new seasons arriving!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With this brutal winter in full swing, you may find yourself stuck in bed more often, wanting to do nothing besides doom scroll on TikTok/Reels or binge-watch series on Netflix. In this state, it’s important to keep things exciting and stimulating for your brain. That being said, here are 5 must-watch shows with new seasons that have/are coming out soon!

1) Stranger Things

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard of this thrilling sci-fi series. With a new (and final) season that just dropped on New Year’s Eve, it will have you hooked—coming from someone who doesn’t particularly enjoy science fiction. This show, set in the 1980s, involves the disappearance of a young boy that leads to the discovery of a secret government lab that experiments with paranormal forces, containing a portal to the “Upside Down.” The friends of the boy must battle supernatural threats and conspiracy to save their town and the world from monstrous forces.

2) bridgerton

Another classic, Bridgerton, is set in Regency-era London—with a new season premiering with part one on January 29th, then part two on February 26th, chances are you will be addicted to this series. This show follows eight alphabetically-named siblings of the noble Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly-competitive societal marriage market. Each season is dedicated to a particular member of the family, and you never know what plot-twist is coming next. With a mix of rom-com, historical, and action genres, it is definitely a must-watch.

3) Emily in paris

I cannot lie, this is one of the cheesiest shows I’ve ever watched, but it’s so cringey that you can’t look away. A new season aired on December 18th, 2025, and I had no intention of watching it until my roommates were watching a new episode on our TV. Suddenly, I had finished the first two seasons. The show follows Emily Cooper, a bubbly marketing executive who moves to France from Chicago for a year to provide an American perspective to a “boutique French market.” I often find myself turning this series on in the background—a perfect watch for when you need some noise, but don’t want to pay too much attention to it.

4) the night agent

As a recent watcher, I can confirm that this show has taken up most of my days, especially over winter break. With a new season airing February 19th, the Night Agent is packed with action and will have you unable to look away. This series follows Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent whose life changes when he answers a top-secret emergency phone call in the White House basement. As you watch this series, don’t make the mistake of binging it too fast—I finished it in 3 days and had to resort to watching TikTok edits as I wait for the next season to come out.

5) Tell Me Lies

Obviously, I had to save the best series for last: Tell Me Lies is one of my top 3 list of all-time favorite TV shows. With a new season freshly released (January 13th), this is my favorite current guilty pleasure. This show follows Lucy and Stephen through their on-again, off-again relationship exploring their addictive entanglements over eight years, and the consequences of their choices. Perfectly representative of a messy college situationship, this show is not only relatable but also really humbling in terms of holding up a mirror to the ways we sometimes behave—and misbehave – in college.