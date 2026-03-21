Tomdaya Managed to Get Married In Secret?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no question that being a part of one of the biggest movie franchises ever comes with intense public scrutiny and media attention. The actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are no exception, with 35 films released over the past few decades that feature some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson and many others.

Within the MCU, there tend to be certain superheroes who are more closely watched and beloved, with Spider-Man continuing to be a fan favorite. Viewers first fell in love with Spider-Man in Tobey Maguire’s original trilogy in the 2000s, and Andrew Garfield kept the fame going with the Amazing Spider-Man reboots in the early 2010s. So, when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was introduced to the MCU in 2016 for Captain America: Civil War, fans were amazed by his portrayal of an equally lovable Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

His love interest, MJ, played by Zendaya, is also one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses. On set, they quickly became close friends, and many fans began to ship them. Years later, they finally announced their status as a couple to the joy of many fans. You would think that two A-listers would have an extremely public relationship like we have seen before with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Beyonce and Jay-Z, or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, to name a few. So, it is surprising that the young couple has managed to keep the private details of their relationship largely out of the limelight, while promising followers that they are very happy together.

Fans were shocked when Zendaya was seen in January sporting a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, marking their engagement. Many were speculating when they would officially tie the knot, and early this March, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach hinted that they have already had the ceremony, to everyone’s surprise.

While we may never see Zendaya’s wedding dress, I think it’s safe to say the entire internet is rooting on their success now and in the future. Happy honeymoon travels to Tomdaya!