To My Brothers…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Big sister is my favorite title to wear in life. My younger brothers will always be my first babies. They were the first people to give me a sense of purpose in the world. The people who gave me the title of big sister and the people who taught me how important said title is. I will forever feel called to take care of them and to love them like they’re my own. Without my brothers, I truly don’t know who I’d be. They are such a crucial part of my identity and they continue to give me purpose each and every day.

The eldest daughter typically carries the stereotype of needing to be independent and not needing anyone. But not me—I need my brothers. They are my best friends. They are the only people who can make me laugh even when I’m hating the entire world. They are the first people I run to with good news or bad news. They are the first people who taught me what it was like to love unconditionally.

Sibling love is a unique experience. It teaches you compromise, forgiveness, and sacrifice from an incredibly young age. The day I became a big sister will always be one of the best days of my life, but it didn’t come without its growing pains. My perfect little best friends were finally earthside, but at the same time, my perfect world that revolved only around me was interrupted. My princess room gained a bed with a Thomas the Train bedspread on it. Toy cars and action figures cluttered my doll house. Suddenly it wasn’t only my opinion that mattered, but there were now two other little voices in the mix. But it was entirely worth it to get to grow up with my best friends so close to me. My perfect world may have gotten slightly more chaotic, but it became more perfect at the same time, in a way I could never have imagined.

Siblings fight, this we know. Fighting once looked like me getting mad at my brother because he stole one of my stuffed animals, or him getting mad because I wouldn’t let him touch my dollhouse. Fighting now looks like real emotions and sometimes deeply hurt feelings. But the wonderful thing about siblings is that no matter how big or how small the fight, forgiveness always follows. There’s something about the unconditional forgiveness that is hard to find in any relationship other than siblinghood.

My brothers were the first people who taught me sacrifice. Before them, I was an only child and one of very few grandchildren, so I almost never had to share anything with anyone. But before I knew it, there I was giving up my favorite toys and snacks so that my brothers could enjoy them too. Though it’s never been easy, sacrifice is one of the deepest acts of love between siblings, so we all continue to show up for each other. To this day, I know I would give anything if my brothers needed me to, and I know they would give anything for me too.

I’ve always felt called to give my absolute best for my brothers. I want to make them proud. I want to be a good role model and lead by example. They make me proud every day, and I just want to encourage them to keep doing big things and keep chasing big dreams. Being away at school and away from them has been hard, but I just hope I’m making them proud, because they make me proud each and every day. They truly keep me going when I feel like giving up.

Watching my brothers grow up is the essence of a bittersweet experience. I’m so beyond proud of the wonderful people they are growing into, but it breaks my heart to watch my babies fade into young men. I’ve never been one to cry on my own birthday, but I’ve definitely caught myself tearing up on my brothers’ birthdays at the thought of them getting older. I’m no mother yet, but I can only imagine this is how my mother feels watching the three of us grow up, and I have so much empathy for her.

If you’ve ever heard me complain about having brothers or make jokes about how annoying they are, please know I wouldn’t trade it for the world. My brothers are some of the biggest blessings in my life and growing up with them makes me a better person every day. No matter what other titles I may gain throughout my life, big sister will always come first.