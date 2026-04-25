Things to Focus on this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of cold weather, heavy layers, and staying inside “just one more night,” spring feels like a breath of fresh air. Campus starts to come alive again, and everything feels just a little bit lighter.

If you’re looking to make the most of the season (even with finals and classes looming), here’s a spring bucket list to help you soak it all in:

1. Have a picnic with your friends

Grab some snacks, a blanket, and head to your campus lawn. Even if it turns into more talking than eating, it’s the vibe that counts.

2. Try a new coffee order

Iced drinks are officially back. Switch things up and find your new spring latte/matcha favorite!

3. Study outside

Will you be as productive? Maybe not. Will it improve your mood? Absolutely, even if only for twenty minutes.

4. Sunset walks

Text a friend (or not!) and walk. No destination needed, just good conversation and even better views.

5. Make a spring playlist

Curate songs that feel like fresh starts and late-night drives. It’ll become the soundtrack to your semester.

6. declutter your space

Spring cleaning, but keep it realistic. Even reorganizing your desk or closet can make a huge difference.

7. wear an outfit just because

Not every outfit needs a reason. Put something on that makes you feel good, even if it’s just for a regular day of classes.

8. Take pictures you’ll actually look back on

Capture the little moments: your friends laughing, sunny days on campus. or even your latte aesthetic.

9. Say yes to something spontaneous

Whether it’s a last-minute hangout or trying something new, lean into the “why not?” energy that comes with warmer weather.

10. actually enjoy the moment

It’s easy to get caught up in assignments and deadlines, but don’t forget to pause and appreciate this time of year. It goes by faster than you think (coming from an upcoming senior).

Spring doesn’t have to be perfect or overly productive to be meaningful. Sometimes it’s just about the small moments, like sunshine, laughs, and the feeling that something new is coming. So take this as your sign to get outside, try something new, and make this spring one to remember.