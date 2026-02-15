Things That Should Be Illegal During Midterms Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms week is not just one particular time—it is a state of being. It’s a space where time doesn’t exist, caffeine becomes a food group, and everyone suddenly forgets how to act in public. You are doing your best, and yet the world insists on making it worse. For that reason, here is a comprehensive list of things that should be legally prohibited during midterms. EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

Professors Saying “This is Mostly Review”

“Mostly review” implies familiarity. What it actually means is material you vaguely remember seeing once on a slide while dissociating. Suddenly, you’re being asked to explain it in depth, with confidence, under fluorescent lighting.

“This Exam is Mostly Conceptual”

Translation: Good Luck.

Group Projects Proceeding as Scheduled

Nothing tests friendship, patience, or mental stability more than being asked, “Can everyone meet tonight?” during midterms week. No, I do not have opinions. I do not have ideas. I have one functioning brain cell and it’s dedicated to not failing my exam.

Roommates Developing New Hobbies

Suddenly, they’re cooking ramen at 1 AM, have started an in-room pilates studio, or decided to adopt a dog that you are now responsible for taking care of. In this economy???

Canvas Notifications After 10 P.M.

If it’s not “Class tomorrow is canceled”, I don’t want to know.

Those “I Didn’t Even Study” People

They say it calmly. Casually. As if they are not committing a crime against everyone who pulled an all-nighter fueled by caffeine and regret. Whether it’s true or not, we don’t need to hear it. Read the room.

That One Exam Question You Have Never Seen Before

You stare at it. It stares back. You flip pages. You check your memory. Nothing. And the professor stares at you as if you’re the problem. That question should come with a written apology in the footnotes.

Coffee Shops Running Out of Your Order

If the campus cafe is out of cold brew, matcha, or whatever emotional support beverage you rely on, your entire day is ruined. This is not dramatic. This is chemistry. Caffeine shortages during midterms are a public health concern.

Your Brain Choosing Midterms Week to Stop Working

You studied. You highlighted. You purchased Quizlet Plus with the money you clearly don’t have. And yet, when the exam starts, your brain opens an empty Google Doc. The knowledge is somewhere. It simply refuses to be accessed under pressure.

The Sudden Urge to Fix Your Entire Life Instead of Studying

Why does midterms week make you want to reorganize your room, plan your future, start journaling, and rethink your major? Anything but the task at hand. Productivity procrastination is real and extremely disrespectful.

In Conclusion: Midterms Are About Survival

Midterms are less about what you know and more about how well you cope with chaos, exhaustion, and mildly traumatic exam questions. If you’re struggling, you’re not behind — you’re human.

So drink some water. Take a deep breath. And remember: midterms are temporary, but the damage they do to your sleep schedule is forever.