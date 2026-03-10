The Love of a Local Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite pleasures in this world is going to concerts. I always try to keep up to date with all my favorite artists, so I can jump at the opportunity to see them when they come to town. In Michigan, I most often have to travel to Detroit for shows. Ann Arbor isn’t the most popular place for artists to visit, despite the city having plenty of fun venues for entertainers. As fun as it can be to go to local shows, even if you don’t know the artist, I still find myself wishing that I could see people I know well without having to make the journey to Detroit.

So, when I found out one of my favorite artists of all time was playing at The Ark this year, I was ecstatic. Eliza McLamb is an indie-pop darling who first blew up on TikTok back in 2020. I discovered her from the snippets of songs she would post. One of her methods was to find topic suggestions from people in her comments and write a song using them. Whether the prompts were general or more specific, her lyrics always packed a punch.

Now, six years later, she’s touring the country for her sophomore album titled Good Story. Even better, she is making a stop in Ann Arbor at The Ark on March 25!

When Eliza was touring her last album in 2024, I was lucky enough to see her perform. I was going to university in Boston at the time, and going to a concert in the city is one of my favorite memories. I went alone, and, though it seems scary to do at first, I enjoyed every moment of her set. She puts on an incredibly energetic and enthralling show, and her vocals are undeniably beautiful. It was well worth the trip and the bravery it took to go to my first show completely alone.

All of that being said, if you are looking for something fun to do that Wednesday night, I seriously suggest looking into seeing Eliza McLamb at The Ark. She puts on a performance that can feel cathartic and much needed in the middle of the semester. Really, there’s nothing better than some good music to fuel your soul enough to make it through the last half of winter. Grab a group of friends or go alone, like I plan to! Tickets are still on sale at $30 for general admission!