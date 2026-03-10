Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Love of a Local Concert

Ren Deason Student Contributor, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
One of my favorite pleasures in this world is going to concerts. I always try to keep up to date with all my favorite artists, so I can jump at the opportunity to see them when they come to town. In Michigan, I most often have to travel to Detroit for shows. Ann Arbor isn’t the most popular place for artists to visit, despite the city having plenty of fun venues for entertainers. As fun as it can be to go to local shows, even if you don’t know the artist, I still find myself wishing that I could see people I know well without having to make the journey to Detroit. 

So, when I found out one of my favorite artists of all time was playing at The Ark this year, I was ecstatic. Eliza McLamb is an indie-pop darling who first blew up on TikTok back in 2020. I discovered her from the snippets of songs she would post. One of her methods was to find topic suggestions from people in her comments and write a song using them. Whether the prompts were general or more specific, her lyrics always packed a punch. 

Now, six years later, she’s touring the country for her sophomore album titled Good Story. Even better, she is making a stop in Ann Arbor at The Ark on March 25!

When Eliza was touring her last album in 2024, I was lucky enough to see her perform. I was going to university in Boston at the time, and going to a concert in the city is one of my favorite memories. I went alone, and, though it seems scary to do at first, I enjoyed every moment of her set. She puts on an incredibly energetic and enthralling show, and her vocals are undeniably beautiful. It was well worth the trip and the bravery it took to go to my first show completely alone. 

All of that being said, if you are looking for something fun to do that Wednesday night, I seriously suggest looking into seeing Eliza McLamb at The Ark. She puts on a performance that can feel cathartic and much needed in the middle of the semester. Really, there’s nothing better than some good music to fuel your soul enough to make it through the last half of winter. Grab a group of friends or go alone, like I plan to! Tickets are still on sale at $30 for general admission!

Ren Deason

U Mich '27

Hello! I'm Ren, and I am a Biopsychology, Cognition, and Neuroscience major at UMich! I was born and raised in Michigan, though I take every opportunity I get to leave the state and explore the world. I've been to 9 countries so far and hope to keep traveling and learning about the world in the future.

I love learning. From research to reading to listening and experiencing, everything regarding learning is integral to my life. It's important to me to be constantly expanding my worldview, listening to people's stories, and hearing about lives other than my own. I fell in love with fantasy and fiction books, traveling the world, political content, psychology, and an abundance of other things for this very reason. My goal with my writing is always to share my perspective, but to also think critically about what might exist outside of my point of view and leave room for opposing sides to exist.

While leaving room for opposition is important in many cases, it's important to me to stand true to my basic morals and values. I believe in the humanity of all people in the world, and it shapes much of my perspective on the world and my existence within it. My identity as a queer femme person is fundamental to me and is why I find it so important to treat everyone, regardless of identity or any other factors, with a basic level of kindness, respect, and love.