The Lonely Lunch, Terrifying Transitions, and Unsent Texts: How to Navigate Freshman Firsts

It’s a universal experience: your 11:00 a.m. just ended and you’re standing at the entrance of the South Quad dining hall, overlooking dozens of Wolverines eating and laughing with their friends, reminiscing crazy Welcome Week stories. There you are—tray full, schedule a mess, no group of friends behind you—while panic whispers in your head, “School just started. How am I the only one without a group of friends?”

Welcome to the University of Michigan. While it’s often referred to as a top-ranked public institution, excelling in academics, athletics, and research, it is also an overwhelming maze. Forget your chem lecture; the toughest classes you’ll take during your first semester at U Mich are navigating the dreaded solo lunch, locating your classes without Apple Maps, and sending a terrifying text to the girl you met in discussion. But as scary as those moments can be, overcoming such challenges can lead to an inspiring feeling of independence, or, as I like to call it, true adulting.

There is truly nothing more intimidating than your first lunch alone. Eating by yourself in a massive, flooded dining hall can feel quite isolating. My solution: find strategic seating. Sitting at a counter in a smaller dining hall, like East Quad or Markley, surrounds you with other people sitting alone, creating a little “solo dining community.” Additionally, try bringing an accessory like headphones, a book, or your laptop. An activity can give you purpose and distract you from the opinions of others. The more you expose yourself to uncomfortable situations, the more you will grow as an individual.

I am definitely not a stranger to the next freshman challenge: getting lost. As someone who is incredibly directionally challenged, navigating Ann Arbor was a difficult transition. Thankfully, “Michigan time” gives students ten extra minutes to travel from class to class. If ten minutes isn’t enough, consider reaching out to your professor or GSI to let them know you’ll be late. Most of the faculty on campus are very accommodating and happy to help. Using Apple Maps, taking advantage of the bus system, and leaving a little early just in case can also save your day. The first time taking the bus may be intimidating, but everyone is in the same boat. These navigation challenges may seem overwhelming at the moment, but as days pass, you will become more comfortable with your daily routes, so just be patient and know that it gets easier!

Like traveling, creating friendships on campus can feel overwhelming. Chatting with a neighbor in class is great, but sometimes you leave wondering, “Is that just a class friend or are we really going to hang out?” My advice: go for it. Even if sending that “wanna get lunch after class” text seems scary, it is so worth it. Friendship appears where you least expect it — the girl you sat next to in Anthropology class could be your best friend and, if she isn’t, at least she is someone to talk to once in a while. Social media glorifies college friendships, but the truth is it can be difficult to build connections in the first few weeks of school. By reaching out to as many people as you can, you are only improving your chances of making good friends. The girl you messaged after class will likely be excited by your invitation, so the best thing you can do is send the unsent text.

Overall, college is a challenging time. New students are adjusting to new schedules, surroundings, and people. The best thing you can do during this time is to give yourself grace and know that disappointing moments will pass. Remember that every small act of courage, from that first meal alone to reaching out to someone new, helps you grow and become a better you.