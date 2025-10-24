The Fall Fashion Menu ~ If Fall Outfits Were Fall Foods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here at U Mich it hasn’t felt much like fall until recently, and now that autumn is in full swing, I have been enjoying being able to FINALLY wear some of my fall favorite staples. It isn’t just me either – all around campus I am seeing jean jackets, flannel, boots, an array of sweaters.

Fall is exciting because it brings colors, seasonal clothing articles, and of course everyone’s favorite fall treats!

In the spirit of fall finally making its way to campus, it feels only right to celebrate the season’s best pairings, not just pumpkin spice and cinnamon, but the cozy connection between what we wear and what we crave.

Here’s how your favorite autumn looks would appear if they landed right on your plate!

Knee high boots → Pumpkin Spice Latte

Knee-high boots have made a comeback lately, and I couldn’t be happier. They’re simple yet effortlessly elevate any outfit — that perfect blend of style and practicality. It’s exactly this trait that makes knee-high boots so much like our beloved pumpkin spice latte. A regular latte is good, sure, but add a swirl of pumpkin flavor and a dash of cinnamon, and suddenly it’s something special — a classic with a delicious and aesthetic upgrade.

Jean Jackets → Cider Mill Donut

A jean jacket, on the other hand, feels more reliable and has a vintage touch. It’s comfortable, and goes with just about everything — the kind of piece you reach for without thinking twice, making for a perfect pairing with a classic fall specialty – a cider mill donut. Simple, classic, and a little nostalgic, both the jean jacket and the donut are truly fall staples. They’re effortlessly good, no extra pizzazz needed.

Sweaters → Pumpkin Bread

I am beyond thankful that the autumn weather has finally come around because it brings with it the ability to wear a personal favorite – sweaters. It’s the ultimate symbol of comfort — warm, easy, and effortlessly cozy, yet somehow always put-together. A sweater is the fashion equivalent of pumpkin bread: warm, comforting, and a timeless piece of fall. Both bring a sense of warmth and joy to anyone who indulges.

Flannel → Apple Pie

Flannels are the definition of fall. They are the poster child for an autumn day. Like a slice of apple pie, it’s classic and uncomplicated, and will never go out of style. Both are staples of fall and expected to be seen, or plated each season. Flannel gives the same homey and signature flavor that makes apple pie the dish that will never go out of style.