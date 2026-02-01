Sweet Finds: The Best Valentine’s Day Drops of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As February approaches, so does Valentine’s Day. This means pinks and reds, hearts, and candy decorating all stores and websites marketing this holiday. If you want to get in the holiday spirit and find some festive clothing or accessories to match with your best friends, or need one more gift to buy that you just cannot think of, look no further! Keep reading to find the best Valentine’s Day clothing drops of 2026.

Launched in 2022 by Chelsea Parke, Parke has been best known for its wide-necked mocknecks available in a plethora of different colors. For this Valentine’s Day, Parke teased on their Instagram that “something sweet” is coming… later announcing that they will have their Valentine’s Day drop on January 27th at 10 am EST. This post included a preview of their new collection, including new claw clips, sweatsuits, and long-sleeve shirts. Photos also show that this drop will include lots of different patterns of hearts and stripes to add some creative flair to just about any outfit. As cute as it may look, Parke has had issues with limiting the quantity available on their website in the past, so hopefully, there will be enough for this holiday drop!

Skims by Kim Kardashian has been a staple for shapewear, pajamas, and basic tees. Their annual Valentine’s Day collection release was on January 22nd, building up a week’s worth of anticipation for their drop on Instagram. The drop included hundreds of products for women, men, kids, and even pets, all categorized into more than 20 limited-edition collections. Standouts of the large collection include the Skims Woven Shine Cami & Shorts Sleep Set, Skims Sleep Lace Minidress, Skims Fits Everybody Long-Sleeve Bodysuit in Cherry, and the Skims Worn in Jersey Heart Baby Tee. These items are super sweet for a cozy Galentine’s Day party!

Even in the winter, staying hydrated is still important. But don’t fret, Stanley has got you covered with 12 new Valentine’s Day-themed products that make drinking water a little more fun and festive. Their iconic Quencher Tumbler now comes in both 40 oz and 20 oz sizes in new seasonal colorways: Pink and Red Velvet Cake, which perfectly capture the spirit of the holiday. These romantic shades aren’t just limited to tumblers either; they’re also available for the Transit Surround Mug, Textured Reserve Wine Tumbler, and even the Everyday Pet Bowl, so everyone, including your furry friends, can get in on the Valentine’s Day fun. Whether you’re gifting one to a friend or treating yourself, these limited-edition Stanley pieces are both practical and cute, making them a great addition to your daily routine this season.

If you don’t know what to get a friend or your significant other this holiday, get them a Jellycat! These stuffed toys are the cutest, coziest gift that will guarantee to make anyone smile. Their website says it best: All you need is love… and a Jellycat Valentine’s Day Gift! Jellycat listed over 95 items in their Valentine’s Day drop, and you can’t go wrong with choosing any one soft toy. From bunnies, roses, pastries, bears, you name it, and Jellycat will have a stuffed toy for it. My favorite out of all is the Amuseables Colette Heart Macaron; it is truly so sweet!

Krista Stucchio

I hope this article has sparked some inspiration for gifts to give your loved ones, or even just for yourself, because Valentine’s Day is just as much about self-love and treating yourself to something fun and festive. Whether you’re shopping for cozy loungewear, a cute accessory, or a small but meaningful gift, these drops offer something special to help you celebrate the season. Happy Valentine’s Day, and don’t forget to stay warm, spread the love, and enjoy all the little moments that make this holiday sweet. 💗