Starbucks’ Holiday Menu is Back!

Starbucks’ holiday menu returned on Thursday, November 6, 2025 and it was a hit in Ann Arbor! Unfortunately, with the closing of the Starbucks on South University Avenue last month, the wait for a drink was immensely long. Because more students had to walk over to State Street in order to get their holiday treats, the wait was an hour and 40 minutes, with the fastest time being 45 minutes. But it was so worth it. (Special thanks to the baristas who outdid themselves, speedily working while upholding the quality of Starbucks to satisfy everyone’s needs!)

The holiday menu is my favorite of the year, capturing the warmth and homeyness of winter even when away at college. So, if you’re braving the line this season, here are my holiday drink rankings and recommendations:

Peppermint Mocha Latte: My favorite seasonal drink by far! It combines the delicious standard mocha with the holiday cheer of peppermint. It is pure happiness in a cup!

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Latte: The best backup drink! Same vibes as the Peppermint Mocha Latte, but swaps the regular mocha for creamy white chocolate. It’s perfect for anyone who prefers a lighter, milkier taste.

Caramel Brulée Latte: This cozy drink with caramel undertones is the perfect sip no matter the setting! However, it is a very sweet drink, so it might not be your favorite if you enjoy a more bitter coffee.

Sugar Cookie Latte: Similar to the Caramel Brulée Latte, the sugar cookie latte is one of the sweetest drinks. Such a festive, vanilla-flavored coffee that tastes exactly like the holidays. This drink is even topped with red and green sprinkles!

Gingerbread Chai: This drink contains a more subtle level of sweetness, balanced well with the notes of cinnamon! A perfect blend of fall and holiday joy!

You can’t go wrong with any of these holiday drinks this season. And don’t forget about the sweet treats that accompany them, such as the Snowman Cookie, Polar Bear Cake Pop, and Cranberry Bliss Bar.

So, even if the line at State Street is an hour long, it’s well worth the wait. There’s something so special about a warm holiday drink that makes winter in Ann Arbor feel truly cheerful.