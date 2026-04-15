Spring into a New Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sort-of sprung in Michigan, which means it’s time for a wardrobe rotation. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been waiting for this moment since you ran out of winter outfit ideas. No more cool toned and heavy clothes to protect you from the cold, it’s time to embrace pastels, sundresses, and all things floral!

Colors

Color, which I’d argue is the most important part of an outfit, is the first thing to think about. From a more psychological perspective, colors can convey certain emotions. Reds are all about passion and energy, yellows show joy and optimism, blue makes you think of intelligence and honesty. Basically, every color means something.

The most common color types for spring are vibrant pastels: baby blue, lemon yellow, cherry blossom or rose pink. The meaning of these pastel colors can be summed up into nostalgia and comfort. Of course, each pastel color has its own symbolism but this is just a generalization.

To better fit the joy and renewal that comes with the spring season I’d recommend dressing in lilac, mint green, peach puff, and baby blue.

Lilac for the nostalgia of seeing those first few flowers . Mint green to give you some creativity as you plan your outfits. Peach puff to bring in some warmth while you wait for that summer heat. Baby blue to remind you of a bright, blue sky that’s finally back after a cloudy winter.

styles

Clothing types are very broad and, often, very versatile. It’s hard to categorize a style into just one category, which is a great thing! You can reuse articles of clothing to make dozens of different outfits. This means that you probably have some variation of my recommendations in your closet already, and if not maybe you should treat yourself.

For those who like more feminine clothing I’ve gotta recommend the iconic sundress. Any variation will give off the best spring vibes; long, low cut, open backed, anything. They just need to have a flow below the waist, and don’t forget to use those pastels mentioned earlier.

If dresses aren’t your thing skirts are also a great option. You can pick a loose skirt, a flowing skirt, or a skater skirt to be more specific. All of these provide an airy, comfortable feel to really absorb that spring warmth. My only note would be to avoid more tightly fitted or denim skirts, while they are nice, they’re not quite as spring-like as the other options.

On a more masculine/gender-neutral note, there’s the short-sleeved, loose button up. While it might sound less exciting than the dresses, they’re just as good if you do it right. Go for cotton material and a loose fit. I cannot stress the loose part enough, it’s what makes it a spring icon. You also need to make sure it’s not a formal style, we’re looking for a relaxed and light aesthetic. To tie it all together, go with a solid pastel for the color. The simple design will keep with the chill trend while the pastel emphasizes the spring part.

Accessories

To finish off your seasonal outfit is the accessories, which adds a certain final touch to the look. Taking into account that the whole vibe we’ve been going for is laid back and cheerful, the accessories need to reflect this. You can’t forget the goal, even if you’ve been wanting to show off that flashy, saturated bag for months.

Jewelry is a tiny but significant part of a look. It helps bring together the aesthetic. In general I’d say to avoid deep gold and silvers. No chunky jewelry either, we want simplicity. A rose gold would be a great way to subtly put in a low saturated pink. White gold is also a good choice if you don’t want to add any more color to the look.

I know that this technically counts as jewelry, but I want to give earrings a spotlight. I’m a lover of creative and fun expression, specifically in the earring department. To add a dash of fun to your look I recommend wearing some type of out there pair of earrings. This could be flowers, bumblebees, or just anything that gives off the idea of spring. I know that this isn’t the most common type of jewelry, but if you have it it doesn’t hurt to try them on.

Other than jewelry are the bags, hair accessories, and outfit add ons. There are a lot of things to talk about, so much so that it would be best to keep it simple and put all of these items into one big bundle. Again, I stress to go simple here. The pastels don’t mix well with overly saturated and busy designs. As expected, I’d say to go for floral inspired items, but there’s also things like cute animals that you can use.

the final look

After reading this you should be fully educated on spring fashion. I know that it might not be for everyone, some people like the summer spaghetti straps or the winter sweaters and that’s just fine. All of this advice is just that, advice. If you don’t want to listen, that’s okay, live your dream!

But I am begging you, make sure it’s cohesive. Let the color, style, and add ons make sense together.