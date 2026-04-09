South Dakota Might Change Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I decided to go an unconventional route for my spring break. While most people traveled abroad, to big, bustling cities, or went home for much-needed rest and relaxation, I booked a trip to South Dakota with a group of five other girls who attend UMich. We packed ourselves into a rental van and prepared for a 17-hour drive to the Pine Ridge Reservation as members of MAC-ASB, or Michigan Active Citizens-Alternative Spring Break. Sponsored by the Ginsberg Center, we set off on a fully-funded trip as a group of people who had never met before, to a place none of us had ever been to. It was anxiety-inducing, but I made an effort to keep myself excited for the new experience. The week-long trip left me with too much to write about, so I have some overarching takeaways about the experience that I would like to share!

First, I can’t overstate how kind and welcoming every person we interacted with was during this trip. As a group of outsiders with little knowledge about the history and lives of the Oglala Lakota people in Pine Ridge, and given the conditions that these people are living in due to the failures of the U.S. government, I would argue that the people of this reservation had more than enough reason to be wary of us. Yet, the entire time, we were met with warm smiles and seemingly endless patience.

The people willingly answered our questions and taught us their history and way of life in a way that felt incredibly welcoming. I was surprised that, given everything their people have been through, they are still so kind and humble. As dramatic as it sounds, it was an honor to listen to some of the wisdom that the speakers (brought in by our host organization, Re-Member) bestowed upon us. From learning about the Lakota people’s view on how the world was created, to learning about their customs and culture, we were taught a lot of valuable information about what the Lakota stand for. I found that, even though these people often live without their most basic needs being met, there is still so much hope for a better life for future generations.

One thing that can be hard to avoid is feeling in debt to the community, and perhaps wishing that we could do more to help and “fix” the problems that the Oglala Lakota people are facing. In reality, if we look deeper at the work that was done during this week, our group had what could be an invaluable impact on the community. By the end of the trip, I recognized that what we were truly meant to be doing was understanding the impact of the narrative. By this, I mean that showing up and listening to the story that someone is sharing about their experiences may very well be the most helpful thing you can do in some situations.

Giving the people who wanted to share their thoughts with us the space to do so was important work. Asking questions and actually listening to the answers was significant and meaningful. There is so much power in platforming individuals who are willing to share their life experiences and outlooks on the world. That is the power of the narrative: leaving space for someone to share their story and actively listening to what they’re trying to say. The best way to help and to get to the root of most societal issues is to wholeheartedly listen to those impacted the most.

I came back from this trip having my outlook on life strengthened. Throughout my education, the power of the narrative and helping people in truly relevant ways have been recurring themes, which my time at the Pine Ridge Reservation has contributed to in a major way. I feel a newfound sense of empathy for a group of people that I had so little information about prior to. I could have spent the week relaxing at home in bed, spending time with family and friends, and generally doing what I normally do every day. Instead, I was thrown out of my comfort zone in the best way and made lasting bonds with the other students and members of the Lakota community that I will remember for years to come.

So, come next year, if you’re looking for some more meaningful way to spend your spring break, consider applying to the MAC-ASB program. Though the trips offered differ year-by-year, there is bound to be a life-changing experience found within all of them.