So You Want to Change Your Career Path Senior Year?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I started college in 2023, I didn’t think I’d be questioning my career plans during my senior year. I thought I’d pick a major and eventually graduate with a pretty good idea of what came next. But I’ve changed my mind quite a few times, and I’m starting to realize that maybe that’s just part of the process.

I came into college studying biology on a pre-med track because I thought I wanted to follow a Physician’s Assistant track. That didn’t last very long, and I ended up switching to political science before eventually choosing communications and media as a major. Once I settled on communications, I started looking into jobs in the field and pictured myself working in some sort of technical communications position after graduation. I completed internships that helped me build my resume and I felt like I was finally figuring out what I wanted to do.

Now, as a senior, I’m considering a completely different path: Elementary Education.

I’ve always enjoyed working with kids and have dedicated a lot of my time in college to clubs and jobs related to children’s development. It’s made me think more seriously about becoming a teacher, something I hadn’t really pictured myself doing when I first started college. Now I’m looking into education programs and thinking about what it would take to pursue teaching instead. But there is a part of me that is still conflicted about this decision, especially considering I made it so close to the end of the semester. Did I waste my time exploring other options when I should have been focusing on this career?

I think the hardest part is feeling like you’re supposed to have everything figured out by senior year. People are getting jobs and making plans for after graduation while I’m considering going back to school for something completely different. It’s hard not to feel behind when it seems like everyone else knows what they’re doing. There was also a part of me that felt embarrassed to tell people that I was considering a career change. I was especially nervous to tell my closest friends, because they are considering careers that are completely different from education and had been set on their careers for years. I was afraid they wouldn’t understand why I wanted to do something so different from what I had originally planned. I had spent so much time working toward a career in communications that even saying out loud that I wanted to do something else felt weird.

I think part of me was worried that people would question why I was changing my mind so late in college or think I was throwing away everything I had worked for, but my friends ended up being some of my biggest supporters. They listened to me talk through my thoughts and encouraged me to explore teaching if it was something I could see myself enjoying. Having their support made me feel a lot better about considering a different path. It reminded me that the people who care about you want you to be happy, even if your plans look different from theirs.

I’ve changed my mind before. I changed my major three times, and each change helped me figure out what I actually wanted. I think I have ultimately decided that I don’t hold those experiences as a waste just because my plans changed. Sometimes you have to try different things before you find something that feels right. I’m still figuring out if teaching is the right choice for me and I definitely don’t have everything planned out. But I’d rather explore something new than pursue a career simply because it’s what I have been used to picturing my future as.

If you’re questioning your career choice or wondering if you picked the wrong major, it’s okay. You don’t have to stick with something just because you’ve already spent years working toward it. It’s scary to change direction when graduation is so close but that doesn’t mean you’re making the wrong decision. We’re still figuring things out and there’s nothing wrong with that.