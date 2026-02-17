So, What Did Your Flower Tell Your Valentine?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, which means you might have gotten flowers, chocolates, stuffed bears, and maybe even some chocolate-covered strawberries. Chocolates are yummy and stuffed bears are soft and cuddly, but what about the flowers? Sure, they’re beautiful, but what do they mean? Why did your boo get you red roses? White daisies? Orchids?

Lucky for you, I happen to love flower symbolism. Based on the most common flowers gifted on Valentine’s Day, let’s see what the flowers you got or gave mean beyond their pretty petals.

Gerbera Daisy

Starting off with a not-so-famous flower is the gerbera daisy, a bright and multicolored cousin of the white daisy. With all of its color options, it’s super versatile, perfect for any occasion. Due to its variety of colors, it has a variety of meanings, but this will only focus on the romantic ones. The red gerbera is perfect for your lovely partner because it symbolizes a full and deep love. In contrast, yellow gerbera is a symbol of friendship. Make sure you pick the right one, depending if you want to confess to or friend-zone someone.

Tulip

Another multicolored beauty is the tulip. The tulip is a pretty and simple choice, perfect as a small gesture for that special someone who appreciates the little things in life. Again, the different colors have different meanings, so let’s just narrow it down to pink and red. The red tulip is known to represent eternal and passionate love. The pink tulip, while not as romantic as red, is a symbol of affection and love. Both are perfect gifts for your significant other.

Freesia

The freesia: a cute, funnel-shaped flower with a sweet smell. They’re pretty, yet simple; brightly colored, but not overwhelming. On the surface, it seems like a nice little flower to give to your Valentine. Once you think about its meaning, though, you might rethink this being your gift. While there are many different colors of freesia, there’s an overarching message for the flower: friendship, trust, and sweetness. I’d say this isn’t the best present for a romantic partner, but it’s definitely a great choice for a friend!

Orchid

While the orchid might not be as full as other flowers, it’s long-lasting when gifted in a pot, even if it feels impossible to keep alive. As with the flowers before, more colors mean more meanings, but today we’re just discussing the overall symbolism. This old flower can mean admiration, fertility, and even a message to tell a girl she’s pretty, making this a safe and reliable option on Valentine’s Day.

Rose

The flower that everyone’s been waiting for: the rose. This has to be the most common flower, not just on Valentine’s Day, but any occasion really. If you’ve received flowers on Valentine’s Day, you’ve probably gotten a rose in some shape or form. Depending on the color of that rose, the gifter could’ve been telling you how they love you, or view you as a great friend. The iconic red rose, to no one’s surprise, is a sign of true love, passion, and desire, a romantic choice for your lovely partner. A lesser appreciated flower color, orange, is a great symbol of desire and admiration. Combine these two into a bouquet and you’re left with a message of true love and desire for your Valentine.

Wrapping up the Bouquet

Now that you’ve learned about these special flowers, you can better gift them to those special people in your life. Now, go off and make your own arrangements to send out elaborate and creative messages to everyone you love.

When in doubt, though, always go for red for your Valentine. It almost always means romance.