Optimizing Your Leadership Experiences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I talk to people who are either considering or serving in a leadership position in a student organization here at the University of Michigan, I often hear just about how great it looks on a resume.

But we are more than our resumes. The leadership positions we elect to serve in should reflect our true interests and passions, as well as what we wish to contribute to the world. Taking on a leadership role in an organization is a serious undertaking, and this extra use of your time should benefit you in ways other than simply adding something to your resume or LinkedIn. Personally, I feel better connected to various communities at UMich and am fulfilled by my leadership experience. However, to get to this point, I’ve had to try out various undertakings and evaluate how each commitment truly serves me.

If you’re considering taking on a leadership position in one of Michigan’s many amazing student orgs, there are some simple things you can ask yourself to evaluate how much this commitment would benefit YOU. Here are some questions to ask yourself if you want to optimize your leadership experiences:

Do you feel supported by the other members of your organization?

It’s important that you feel like your goals align with that of the club’s membership and leadership. If there are some misalignments, would that potentially limit the benefits and enjoyability of your experience as a leader within the organization?

Would you build a better network by being more involved in this organization?

“Networking, networking, networking” and “your network is your net worth.” I hear these sayings all the time!

However, when thinking about networking opportunities, we often fail to consider the importance of diversifying our networks. While it’s important to build strong connections directly related to your future career, do not underestimate the potential more “obscure” connections hold. When considering networking opportunities from your possible leadership position, consider if this involvement would allow you to be better connected to those within your organization or certain external organizations, too.

Would the work you would do in this leadership position allow you to grow and learn something new?

In my opinion, this is one of the most important questions to ask yourself when considering various undertakings! As college students, we’re so busy. Thus, it’s critical to use your time wisely and optimize the beneficiality of each of your commitments. Also, if you’re already involved in other leadership activities, would the addition of a new one contribute something unique to your skillset and knowledge base?

Would you enjoy the work you would do in this position?

As students, we have so many commitments that aren’t exactly flexible or pleasant. When you’re choosing how to expend a significant amount of your time and effort for an extended period, I’d hope you’re doing something you enjoy and that you’re passionate about. If the tasks associated with a position you’re considering are not enjoyable to you, I strongly suggest you carefully examine what you’d truly be getting out of this commitment or if there are elements of this work that you’d be able to expand on to make it more engaging.

Most of all, I hope you get involved in leadership while you’re in school! Leadership looks different for everyone and there are so many opportunities here for you! If you try a few things and they don’t work out as you’d hope, please don’t be discouraged. You can always pivot and sometimes opportunities you’d never expect to enjoy or be part of will present themselves. Keep an open mind and know your worth! You have what it takes to be an effective, considerate leader and can offer something unique to this community.