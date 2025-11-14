November Layers That Slay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the time of year when walking to your 8 AM lecture feels like trekking through Antarctica, but by the time you get to class, you’re sweating through your sweater. November weather can’t make up its mind, which means one thing: layering season is here.

Layering isn’t just about staying warm. It’s your chance to turn your everyday outfit into a full-on fall fashion moment—without freezing, overheating, or blowing your budget.

1. The Base Layer: Fitted and Functional

Start with the basics. A slim long-sleeve tee, ribbed mock neck, or thermal bodysuit is your best friend right now.

These pieces keep you warm without feeling bulky under sweaters or jackets. Go for neutral shades like cream, black, or gray—you’ll be surprised how many outfits you can build from them.

2. The Mid Layer: Cozy Meets Cute

This is where the magic happens. Pull on a chunky cardigan, oversized flannel, or lightweight sweater vest. Whatever fits your vibe!

These pieces add texture and personality, and you can easily peel them off after the post-walk sweat.

3. The Outer Layer: Your Statement Piece

Now is your chance to show off your personality.

Whether it’s a faux-leather jacket or a longline puffer, you must make your outer layer count. It’s the first thing people see when you’re walking across campus, so pick one that makes you feel fierce.

Pro tip: Thrift stores and vintage shops are goldmines for stylish and unique coats.

4. Accessorize for Warmth and Aesthetic

Scarves, beanies, and earmuffs are back—and they’re cuter than ever.

Choose accessories that complement your vibe: minimalist neutral scarves, chunky knits in bold colors, or playful patterns. And don’t sleep on socks—slouchy or fuzzy ones peeking out of boots add major cozy points.

Bonus: A cute blanket scarf doubles as a makeshift shawl during those late-night library study sessions.

5. Keep It Real (and Reusable)

The best layering pieces are the ones you can remix all season long. Think: the hoodie that goes from class to coffee shop, the flannel that doubles as a light jacket, the puffer vest that works with leggings and jeans.

You don’t need a brand-new wardrobe to slay November—just a few smart staples.

The Final Layer

November is unpredictable, but your style doesn’t have to be. Layering lets you stay cozy for those cold walks to class while still looking effortlessly put-together for study dates, game days, or late-night Target runs.

So grab your coffee, throw on your favorite jacket, and slay those layers.