Navigating College for the First Time at a PWI? Here’s Some Advice…

Celebrating who you are and where you come from can be especially difficult to enjoy while attending a Predominately White Institution, or PWI. It can feel discouraging at times not having a bigger community to rejoice with that shares an understanding of why our heritage is so significant to us. Before coming to the University of Michigan, I struggled with grasping the fact that I wouldn’t be attending my dream HBCU’s, Historically Black College/University, and I feared that coming here would limit my ability to feel comfortable in a space that wasn’t originally intended for me. Not to mention, that transition period from high school to college is hard enough as it is. In spite of all this, I’ve progressed so much since my first semester, and I feel like I’ve finally found my own way to celebrate what being a Person of Color means to me. Need some advice on how to make the most out of being at a PWI? Keep reading!

GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE

Okay, I’ll admit that this one was a hard one to learn, but it truly helped me a lot. Your high school crew that you came in with? Branch out and search for new people. The study place that you always go to? Find another one. That new club you’ve been too scared to join? Go to a meeting. It’s always good to have these things to keep you grounded the first couple months at a PWI, but after a while it doesn’t allow you to develop an identity past your high school days. Being afraid is 100% normal, trust me, I’ve been there way too many times. But, I also realized that in order to build my college career, I need to try out college things. This meant making the most out of the community I have here. Making study group chats with classmates, going to parties, scheduling coffee chats; all of these have helped me at least try to enjoy my time here instead of harping the same old message, “I wish I went to a HBCU” instead of, “Go Blue!”.

FIND YOUR COMMUNITY

Finding a community at a PWI is a struggle and a half, even more so if your school doesn’t have community-based clubs or programs. Personally, I joined The Black Student Union here at Michigan which has been around since the late 60s. I also attended a Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Early Move-In program to kick-start my journey to college. However, I recognize some PWI’s may not support programs like these, which is why I recommend that you try and build a community with those around you. This can mean starting a conversation with someone you always see at the dining hall, taking classes with smaller enrollment sizes, or even starting up your own cultural organization for others to join! Being in a community that has a collective understanding of what it means to be a college student at a PWI is honestly essential to how you navigate your collegiate lifestyle.

EXPLORE YOUR PASSIONS

This tip kind of piggybacks off of the previous one, but exploring what you love to do in a space where you know you’re going to be comfortable is so helpful in your college journey. Coming in as a freshman, I know that I really loved being creative. My interests include: writing, social media management, flyer creation, and graphic design. Without my community of The Black Student Union, I would’ve never had the courage or support to sign up to be a Graphic Designer through the University’s 2026 Black History Month program. Through this role, I get to cultivate my creative interests effectively, be surrounded by my community, and introduce the importance of February and what it means for us. Of course, you definitely don’t have to explore a creative field like I do. My advice is to find what you love and stick to it. For instance, if you’re interested in STEM, it’s a good idea to join STEM-related organizations that allow for professional and social opportunities. If you’re really passionate about Musical Theatre, search for a community theatre or student-run theatre program that gives students academic experiences. Overall, getting a chance to explore your passions in a professional yet equally fulfilling atmosphere is imperative to feel happy about the PWI you chose, take it from me!

Attending a PWI might not have been your first choice in where you go to college, it wasn’t mine either. But making the most out of an uncomfortable situation can still be worthwhile. It’s creating space to grow and celebrate our cultures that truly matter. Honestly, college is what you make it. If you want to feel like you truly belong in a space that didn’t originally have you in mind, courage is what you need. The courage to branch out and find a community that uplifts your identity is what can turn a negative college experience into a positive one. Remember to give yourself grace, but always stay open to new opportunities.