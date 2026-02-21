My Weekly Reset Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Instagram reels are full of weekly reset videos: people restocking their cabinets, wiping down every surface, and doing a workout to prepare themselves for the week. While all of these practices may not be entirely sustainable (I certainly cannot afford to restock my entire bathroom every weekend), I think there is some merit in the weekly reset trend. Here are some things I put into practice every weekend that set me up for a great week:

Making a to-do list

This one is pretty simple, but I consider it to be tried and true. Toward the end of my week, typically on Saturday, I start planning the next week ahead of me. Simply listing my assignments, extracurricular activities, and any other meetings/events or tasks helps me stay focused. Once I make my list, I can prioritize the tasks appropriately, and I don’t feel so stressed out.

Grocery shopping

I usually do my grocery shopping on the weekend, and I pick up enough to get me through the week. While I don’t meal prep/plan extensively, I try to plan a few meals out ahead of time. I buy similar items every week, and try to focus on having balanced meals. As a student who lives off campus and doesn’t have a meal plan, it can be hard to prioritize healthy foods, but doing my grocery shopping on the weekend allows me to take my time and plan ahead.

Cleaning my space

Laundry and cleaning are essentials on the weekend that help me prepare for the next week. I like to put on some music, then do some laundry and tidy my space. Putting away clothes, wiping down surfaces, and even just making my bed are little things that decrease clutter and lead to better mental clarity.

Catching up on Homework and emails

I like to devote at least a few hours of Sunday to homework and emails. It’s not my favorite weekend activity, but it helps clear up some time in the week for other activities and ensures I don’t fall behind. Clearing my inbox of useless emails also helps me feel a little more focused going into the next week.

setting weekly goals

The last step of my reset routine is to set a few goals for the week. These goals are not extremely strict, but they give me something to work towards during the week. Some goals could include: getting in five workouts, studying X amount of hours for an exam and doing well on it, calling home twice, or getting eight hours of sleep.