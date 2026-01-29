My Top 5 in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January 1st, 2025, I went for a run. Nothing special… except for my thoughts. A planner by nature, I thought out my entire year, month by month, planning all of my big moments in 2025. As the plans unfolded, I realized what a year this was going to be for me.

Looking back now, I cannot express how much gratitude I have and how much growth I have experienced over this period of my life. Dare I say, 2025 was one of (if not the most) transformative years of my life so far. I could write a mile-long list of all of the things I loved, but for the sake of time, let me share my top five moments from 2025.

Accepted Into My Dream School

From the time I could grasp what college was, the University of Michigan was the dream. The older I grew, the more I realized what an ambitious goal this was. The University of Michigan is prestigious and selective. While I excelled in high school, I knew that the college application pool was far more competitive than anything I had known in academia. So for years, I worked myself crazy in school. For months, I counted down the days, hours, and minutes until my decision came out.

On January 24th, 2025, I sat at my kitchen counter, faced with opening a letter that could change my life. I will never forget the wave of relief, pride, and pure joy of seeing that maize and blue confetti. It was a moment unique to anything I had previously experienced. I screamed, my mom screamed, and I fell into her arms and sobbed. I did it. It was all worth it. I was a Michigan Wolverine.

Graduated From High School

For years, I read “Class of 2025” more times than I could count. It became part of my identity, but over time, it really just became a number tied to my grade in school. It felt like 2025 would never actually come, and then finally, it was here. I have to admit it was bittersweet. The same school, teachers, and peers I had known for the past thirteen years of my life were soon being left behind. But I looked forward to open doors and endless opportunities waiting for me just outside of this comfort zone.

On May 10th, 2025, I graduated at the top of my class with high honors. I gave a speech at my commencement ceremony that I was proud of and believed in. I could not be happier with how I finished off my time in high school. I worked hard, had fun, made friends, and learned a lot. And now it was time to explore.

Ran My First Marathon

Distance running was something I had gotten into during high school, and the marathon had always piqued my interest. I always (and still do) view it as one of the most powerful showcases of discipline and character. So finally, I decided, why not just do it? Why not test my own discipline and character? I spent my entire summer training on hot days, early mornings, and even in the occasional thunderstorm.

On July 26th, 2025, I stood at the starting line of my very first marathon. This was it. The final test. I had trained, tapered, and carb-loaded. Now all I had to do was run. I have to admit, it was one of the hardest things I have ever done. Not only did I struggle physically, but mentally. I entirely underestimated the challenge of convincing your mind to keep pushing when your body is screaming for rest. Crossing that finish line meant so much to me. It was proof that I could do hard things; proof that I was capable of so much more than I could ever imagine. It is with so much pride that I get to call myself a marathoner. It’s like being a part of an elite club you have to earn your way into, and I know I earned it.

Moved To A New City

My entire life, I lived in the same small town, with the same people, in the same comfort I had always known. I adore my hometown, and I think it will always be one of my favorite places in the world, but inevitably, I was starting to outgrow it. I needed to experience something different; I needed to be challenged.

On August 23rd, 2025, I packed my car and drove from my hometown to Ann Arbor. I had never been a city girl, not in the slightest. I was excited to grow into this new version of myself, but I have to admit that it was a bit terrifying. I was in a big city, living alone, knowing no one. But eventually, I started to find my groove. I found my favorite coffee shops and the shortcuts to class, but most importantly, I found my people. I have to admit that I feel like I hit the jackpot when it comes to making friends in college. I found my girls at the very beginning of the school year, and they have seamlessly become my best friends. What was once my biggest fear: living alone and having no friends, now seemed irrational, because I was building a life here that I loved and I was proud of.

Turned Eighteen

I will forever and always be the girl who makes birthdays a big deal. I love the concept of celebrating one person for the entire day, simply because they exist and are loved. Though my family sometimes thought I was a bit extravagant, they always played into my birthday festivities. In the morning, I would wake up in my bedroom, decorated with streamers and balloons. We would spend the day doing whatever I chose. We would go out to dinner and get ice cream. We would sing Happy Birthday and have cake. It was always the most perfect day.

On August 29th, 2025, I woke up as an adult. But the strangest thing was, I woke up all alone in my dorm room; no streamers, no balloons, no cake. It was a very surreal feeling to be honest: my first birthday as an adult and my first birthday living away from home. In a sense, spending this birthday away from home really solidified my transition into adulthood. I always imagined this day would make me sad, but it was actually a peaceful moment for me. I spent the day with friends and even got to see my family for dinner that night. And though it looked different from any birthday I had ever had before, it was still a perfect day.

2025 was truly a year of never-ending blessings; I cannot begin to express the gratitude in my heart. I know wonderful things await me in 2026, and I am eager to experience them all.