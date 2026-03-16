My Take on the 2026 Best Picture Nominees 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sunday, March 15th marked the 98th annual Academy Awards, hosting a historic lineup of actors, directors, and filmmakers. The biggest contender this year, Sinners, received 16 award nominations, making it the most nominated film in Academy Awards history.

10 films total were nominated for best picture: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams. This year I set a goal for myself—to watch every best picture nominee in a thoughtful, engaged way, and then keep a log of my personal thoughts and ratings. I often find myself rewatching the same movies over and over again, so this was a fun challenge! If it weren’t for their nominations, some of these movies never would have been on my radar.

I tracked my progress using Letterboxd, a social networking app that allows users to rate movies and log reviews. The app also allows users to connect with friends and keep a diary of the films they’ve watched. My favorite part of Letterboxd is that it allows people to intentionally engage with the movies they watch. By pausing to reflect and rate the movie, users gain a deeper understanding of what the film portrays and the emotions it evokes. This has completely changed the way I watch movies! I always look forward to opening Letterboxd and brain dumping my thoughts in the review space.

Personally, I am not a huge fan of award shows. However, as an avid movie lover, the Oscars have always had a special place in my heart. While the winners aren’t usually my top choices, the ceremony is a beautiful celebration of cinema, art, and culture. Likewise, I have discovered some of my favorite movies because of their nominations, such as Parasite (the Best Picture winner in 2020) and Sinners. The ceremony has given a platform to countless films and artists that would not normally be recognized by a wider audience.

I won’t bore the readers with my personal film reviews, but rather reflect on my viewings and how they changed the way I consume movies. Films are usually just a source of entertainment. On a plane ride, a Saturday night, or a fun outing to the theater, it’s easy to watch passively. When I was watching these movies, though, I was not seeking out entertainment, but rather a learning experience. One thing I wanted to decide after watching each film was why that one in particular was nominated for Best Picture. I found myself noticing aspects of film that I had never paid attention to—the editing, the visuals, the storytelling behind the acting—even the major themes of the movies were much more striking.

My top three from this year’s nominees are Sinners, Hamnet, and Train Dreams; however, all of these movies are worth the watch! After watching them, I was able to find at least one aspect of the film that I enjoyed or that stuck with me. Sinners, the top contender for Best Picture, was easily my favorite of the category. Michael B. Jordan stars as twins Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown in Mississippi and discover a supernatural evil in their midst. The film explores the racial dynamics of Mississippi at the time, along with the role of music in culture. Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, follows William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as they navigate the loss of their son. Jessie Buckley is nominated for Best Actress and has won the major precursor awards leading up to the Oscars. Her performance definitely brought me to tears! Train Dreams includes some of the most beautiful shots of nature I have ever seen. The plot centers around Robert Grainer, played by Joel Edgerton, through his journey as a logger in the ever-changing world of early 20th century America. The natural visuals combined with emotional storytelling make for a beautiful film. I was especially struck by the raw emotions and love portrayed by Edgerton. I am shocked that he was not nominated for Best Actor!

I have a million more things to say about these films, but I encourage the readers to watch for themselves! Who knows? One of them may even become your favorite movie. In twenty years, we may not remember the winners, but we will remember the time we discovered a movie that changed the way we think.