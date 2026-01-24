My New Fave Makeup and Beauty Staples I’m Bringing into 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter scaries are in full force right now, but I’m here to bring you some of my favorite makeup and beauty products I’ve been using to avoid them.

Fake Tan

First of all, I discovered fake tan. Initially, I was scared I’d turn orange, but I tried Loving Tan’s 2-Hour Express Lotion, and I am obsessed. It looks super natural, application is easy, and it only takes 2 hours to develop! Though it is a bit more expensive than other fake tans, it contains high-quality skin care ingredients and lasts for one to two weeks per use. I have also been enjoying Coco and Eve’s tanning face mist! I spray it on every couple of nights before bed and wake up with a natural tan!

Haus Labs

Finally, I got my hands on some of Lady Gaga’s makeup from Haus Labs. I tried the Color Fuse powder blush in a pink shade, and it is so perfect. It’s super pigmented, the color is beautiful, and it lasts me all day—even on active days. I also tried her eyeliner in a deeper purple shade, and it’s stunning to say the least. I love a good, colorful eyeliner, and this one is by far the best I have tried in a long time.

Lumi Glotion

On the more affordable side, I have been loving the Lumi Glotion as my skin tint/sheer foundation. The formula is a little glittery and super moisturizing! Definitely a staple for when my skin is dry in the winter. It’s also super affordable (about $15), and I get mine at Meijer.

Nude Lip Combos

Lastly, I have been bringing back 2016 vibes with a nude lip combo. I’m definitely not going all out with concealer lips but definitely getting at the idea. I have been pairing my more neutral lip liner from Maybelline with the Anastasia Beverly Hills satin lipstick in the shade Haze, and it is perfect. 2016 vibes are so back, which means so is 2016 nude lip combos.

Hopefully, these gave you a few ideas for your winter makeup and self-tan routine! Here’s to no more winter scaries!