My Favorite Spotify Playlists

There is something so satisfying and therapeutic about curating a playlist: Carefully selecting songs to fit a specific vibe, each one complementing the next to create a seamless soundtrack to fit your mood. In 2020, I became obsessed with making Spotify playlists. It turned into a hobby. I made a playlist for every mood, every experience, every situation—even ones I hadn’t experienced myself. For me, the craft was just as much about the process of creating the playlist as it was about listening to it afterward. At the time, I genuinely believed I was a playlist connoisseur, and since then, I’ve mostly refused to listen to anything but my own creations. Here, I’m going to share a few of my favorites and explain what they mean to me.

One thing I love about music is that it transcends generations. I love learning about the music from my parents’ past and hearing all their favorite songs. Much of my taste in music has been influenced by my dad. Growing up, he always played music in the kitchen while my mom and I cooked dinner, and over time, the songs really stuck with me. I have two playlists inspired by my dad, but this one (as you can guess by the title) focuses on his love for 70s music. A few of my favorite songs on it are “One of These Nights” by the Eagles, “You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac, and “Ventura Highway” by America and George Martin. This playlist is perfect for whenever I listen to music with my parents, because I know it’s something we all enjoy. Whenever I play it, I imagine it’s summertime, and I’m driving at sunset with the windows down.

This playlist feels especially fitting given the resurgence of 2016 trends and nostalgia in 2026. I actually made this playlist a few years ago just because I love music from this era. It feels very nostalgic, which is funny because I was only around nine years old when many of these songs were released. Now, when I listen to it, I imagine myself as one of the girls I used to watch on YouTube, living out an LA teenage dream during those years. I love that people are collectively deciding to bring those vibes back into the present. Some of my favorite songs on this playlist are “King” by Olly Alexander, “90210” by blackbear and G-Eazy, and “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Justin Bieber. To me, it’s mostly summertime music, but I often find myself listening to it when I can’t stand the cold Michigan winters any longer.

This playlist originally served as a manifestation of my dream to travel to Italy one day. I made it years ago, and now that I traveled to Italy for the first time last summer, it makes me especially happy to listen to. Before that trip, it was the closest way I could get to my destination without actually being there. Not all of the songs are in Italian, it’s more about the overall vibe they create. After experiencing Italy firsthand, I can confidently give this playlist my stamp of approval. I picture myself reading, biking, or swimming in the Italian countryside while listening. Some of my favorites include “Amore mio aiutami” by Piero Piccioni, “Une barque sur l’océan” by André Laplante, and “Onde Anda Você” by Toquinho and Vinicius de Moraes. f you’re not in Italy, this playlist also makes for great study music. Since much of it is in other languages, you’re less tempted to sing along while working.

Unfortunately, I haven’t listened to this one in a while because it feels wrong to play when it’s snowing outside. However, in the summer, and of course on the beach, this is my go-to. I don’t live close to a beach, which makes those summer beach days feel even more special. There’s nothing like spending hours lying out on the sand or jumping through the waves. Music is essential on every occasion, but especially for a beach day. When I made this playlist, I made sure it was long enough to last several hours, though it could always be longer. Some of my favorite songs on it are “Laredo” by Leon Bridges, “Texas Sun” by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, and “Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty.