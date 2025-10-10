My Fall 2025 Style Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Think Boots, think flannels, think oversized T-shirts, think cropped trench coats. Considering the various influences on style, I believe the fall 2025 fashion trends lean toward a vintage fisherman aesthetic.

Boots have always been on the spectrum of popularity. Though I do not believe there will ever be a downfall, as the trend of boots keeps increasing, people wear them in diverse ways. With skinny jeans, under wide leg jeans, to class, most importantly, not just for going out. Boots are an essential part of the everyday wardrobe this fall, rather than just a necessity for going out. They are easy to put on, can tie almost any outfit together, and can be worn on the warm and cold days that fall brings.

Flannel relates to the pattern fishermen wear to stay warm on a cold day at sea. This pattern, which can be made with infinite colors that all link together, is essential to the chic but not try-hard trend of fall. It communicates an old rustic aesthetic, one that allows people to say their flannel shirt or jacket was their grandpa’s. When people see gingham, they see comfy, cozy, and welcoming. As I walk up and down my college campus, I see more and more people every day wearing a plain, neutral, oversized tee. It serves chic, comfy, and cozy just like the flannel does. It ties in the classy and fisherman-like aesthetic. Not only can it be worn during a warm, sunny fall day with boots and a pair of shorts, but it can also be included in an outfit as an active, fashionable layer to keep one warm.

The trenchcoat is seen in all lengths and sizes; more specifically, cropped. The cropped trench coat complements the other fall trends by serving as a chic and classy version of a fisherman jacket, while still doing the job and keeping water away. As fall moves onward and into winter, I believe fashion trends will continue to cast light not only on the fisherman aesthetic but also the workwear aesthetic.