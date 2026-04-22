My Advice As A Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I transferred to the University of Michigan this semester. Transferring at all is tough, let alone mid-year. Still, through the ups and downs, I found a few ways to ease into this new chapter. I hope I can help another transfer student navigate the same experience.

Join a club

The first few days or weeks on campus are going to be lonely; that’s part of the process. But joining a club or organization is a great way to meet new people and make some friends. There are so many clubs at UMich that it is impossible not to find something you like. However, they can be competitive, so I recommend finding a few that interest you and applying to them. Stay involved in these clubs and get to meet people, it will really help you feel more at home on campus.

explore

I had no idea what was going on during the first week of classes. I really recommend taking a weekend just to walk around campus and downtown Ann Arbor. Exploring the area and finding a few good coffee shops, study spots, and convenience stores really helped me feel more grounded.

Alex Frank / Spoon

stop comparing

For the first few weeks of the semester, it was so easy to compare myself to others. Everyone else seemed to have it all figured out; they had their friends, their routines, and their extracurriculars. I felt like I was really behind everyone else. Eventually, as I started to feel more at home here, it became easier to stop comparing myself to others. Everyone’s journey is going to look different, and that’s ok.

keep old connections

As a transfer, you really want to embrace your new setting. However, it is important to stay in touch with your friends from your old school. Lean on your friends and share your experiences with them; they want to hear from you! Similarly, stay in touch with your mentors from your previous school. It is always helpful to maintain those relationships and who knows where they will help you out in the future.

be patient

Lastly, be patient. Transferring is hard. I’ve been here for almost a full semester now, and I still feel like things are coming together. It takes time. Don’t be discouraged if you feel like your first semester at a new school wasn’t as successful or fun as you wanted it to be. Trust in yourself and give yourself time to make the new school your home.