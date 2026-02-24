Making Valentine’s Day Better As a Single Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first problem

Throughout all of my nineteen years of life, I have never had a Valentine.

Yes, I’ve gotten gifts from my dad: chocolates, flowers, and a card. Yes, I’ve gotten the 20-pack Smarties candy from my classmates from first through eighth grade.

But I’ve never had a romantic Valentine’s Day Celebration. I’ve never been asked to be a Valentine, although someone was telling people that I was his. I’ve never gotten a romantic gift. I’ve never even been in a relationship. And yes, this does hurt. It does make me upset, and I’ve spent a lot of time trying to get over it. I’ve felt for so long like it was a flaw, but, as I’ve grown older and celebrated Valentine’s Day many more times, I’ve realized that there are so many things someone can do as a single teen girl.

Options

The possibilities to have fun on Valentine’s Day are endless.

The easiest one as a college student is to get a tub of ice cream, turn on a classic romcom, and rest all day. Not only is this a cliche, but it is a cliche for a reason: it’s fun, and it’s easy! For me, this was my top option this past Valentine’s Day, especially because I hadn’t caught up with the first batch of Bridgerton episodes that had been released. And the thing that’s the most fun about this is that friends are always down to stay in and watch a video.

The power of a side quest. There are so many different things in Ann Arbor for UMich students to do, go to, and explore. I think the hardest thing is simply gaining the courage to do so. There are so many cute cafes, from Bun Chai and Ondo to M36. My friends and I decided to go to Molly’s Cupcakes, and they had so many different and amazing Valentine’s Day treats. From cake pops with heart sprinkles to red velvet cupcakes filled with cream and really good hot chocolate, Molly’s Cupcakes is the perfect place to go, even with Valentine’s Day being over.

Doom-scrolling. Honestly, as bad as it is for your brain, it does have its benefits. I love my mini rushes of dopamine, but when these rushes actually fill my brain with worthwhile information, I feel even better. From TikTok to Substack, there are so many different videos and posts regarding how to spend one’s day, specifically on Valentine’s Day. For me, I was able to find new recipes for sweet treats, as well as dating tips (which I did take with a grain of salt!). But overall, hearing others’ new experiences can always help one feel better and not as alone.

Moving forward

Overall, I think Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just a romantic holiday. It can be reclaimed as a celebration of self-love. With the rising popularity of things like Galentine’s, people can find ways of spending time with others, which I have found that most holidays are about. So, as a college student, I think the most important thing is just finding what makes you happy. If eating ice cream and watching movies is fun, go do that. If you want to go out and try new things or go on an array of side quests, go do that. And if you want to doom-scroll for hours upon hours instead of doing Canvas assignments, go do that.