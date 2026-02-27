Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Making the Most out of Your Spring Break: For all the Baddies Who aren’t Traveling to Tropical Climates

Claire Agnew Student Contributor, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break in Michigan can feel kinda dreary (especially when everyone is posting pics from their tropical vacations), so here are a few ideas to help you make the most of your Michigan spring break!

Idea 1: Get an Airbnb with your besties!

VRBO and Airbnb rentals are usually pretty affordable during this time of year, so find a couple of days to go somewhere new in Michigan and explore! Some fun cities to spend a couple of days in include Traverse City, Petoskey, Grand Haven, and many more!

Idea 2: Go to the Mall!

Even though there aren’t a ton of good malls left, Somerset Mall and a few others in Michigan can be great places to get some retail therapy on a gloomy spring day. Somerset is definitely one of my faves and has lots of cool stores that other malls don’t have, and it’s a great way to get your steps in if it’s 35 degrees and miserable outside.

Idea 3: Try a new craft!

If you’re stuck inside on a cold day, maybe it’s time to try a new craft! Put on some music or a fun show and let your brain relax. Some of my current fave crafts are embroidery and watercolor painting, which are super easy to get started. You can easily find some good tutorials online, too!

Idea 4: Go Thrifting!

I feel like even my tiny hometown, which doesn’t even have a Target, has a good thrift store, so get out there and go thrifting and make a day out of it. Thrifting has become one of my favorite activities when I am back in my hometown, and it is soooooo much fun. Treat yourself to a fun lunch and find some fun new clothes! Sometimes I even make a little vision board of what I’m looking for before I go, so I have some idea of what the vibe is. Definitely would recommend going on Pinterest before to get some inspo!

The moral of the story: don’t be sad that you’re not going to Florida or some tropical place for spring break, and soak in a few days of relaxation without having to study and make the most of your nice little week off! Go Blue!

