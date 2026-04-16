Make The Most Out Of Your Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is officially the time of year where, following a week of rest and relaxation, many students begin to feel looming pressure creep in. Not pressure stemming from the academics or extracurriculars that bombard us throughout the semester, but ironically, from what follows. Perhaps it is the competitive and highly rigorous nature here at the University of Michigan, but anxiety surrounding summer employment is certainly a universal experience. And coming off of spring break, it is likely that many students are still searching for that “perfect” internship or golden opportunity for the summer months. Despite there being a certain expectation to use the summers as resume builders, this way of thinking creates unnecessary stress, limiting where students look when planning out how they wish to spend these next four months.

Whether you are searching for this summer or considering ideas for the future, there are so many creative ways to make the most out of your time without interning at a big-name company or flashy corporation.

Cold Email Professors for Research

If you are still searching for summer employment, one of the best things you can do late in the game is cold-email professors who are leading research projects. A great way to find these resources is to look through your major’s faculty page, where you can see various professors and graduate students with brief descriptions of the work they are doing. From there, you can highlight staff members who are engaged in research that you would like to be a part of.

To get in contact with these professors, it is best to write a cover letter, advertising yourself and why you believe you would be a good fit for the project. In this email, it is always useful to explain why their research in specific draws you in. The more personalized and authentic the message, the more likely you are to get a hit. Many labs are still looking for research assistants throughout the month of March, so this can be a great way to secure a position that will offer meaningful career experience and relationships with faculty in your field.

To get funding for this work often requires a bit more forethought, simply because the applications for most programs close in February. But, it is important to note that there are several fellowships for which students looking to do research can apply. One of the most common here on campus is the Undergraduate Research Opportunity Summer Fellowship. As someone who secured their summer position through cold emailing and applying for funding, this is an avenue for which I can personally vouch.

Study Abroad

In the summer months, the University of Michigan offers several study abroad programs around the world. On these trips, students can take classes for credit, while also being granted the time and freedom to explore a new environment. For students who may have trouble studying abroad during the regular school year (which is a problem faced by many engineering students here at Michigan), this can be a great choice.

If you are concerned about how a study abroad would look on a resume when compared to work experience, it is important to note that we are only college students once in our lives, and future employers will recognize the importance of using your resources to gain global perspective and once-in-a-lifetime experiences while you still have the chance. Not to mention, while you may be having the time of your life in a foreign country, you will also be furthering your academic pursuits and lightening your course load for when you return to Ann Arbor in the fall. It is also important to note that through contacting the office of financial aid, it is possible to make these trips more accessible, if money is a concern.

Work while continuing your education

If the overarching theme of this article is that you do not in fact need to get an eye-catching internship for the sake of your resume, then I feel it is important to underscore the value in working “normal” jobs. If you feel like research, study abroad, or internships are out of reach or simply not worth it for you at the moment, it is completely acceptable to work a service, retail, or local job while gaining valuable real-world experience and financial independence.

At the end of the day, some of the previously mentioned opportunities don’t come with financial compensation, and may even end up costing you. For many of us, that is simply not realistic. Therefore, prioritizing your financial stability is never something to be looked down upon, and although these jobs may not be in your field of interests, they still demonstrate a strong work ethic and grow interpersonal skills.

Of course, if you still want to use your summer to contribute to your academic journey, you can always pair a full or part-time job with online courses. Michigan makes it easy to take classes remotely either through the university or elsewhere for transfer credit, meaning you can work towards your degree while still balancing the responsibilities of work or family.

In sum, while it may feel like your summer is make-or-break, the reality is that there are countless ways to spend these months meaningfully, and no single experience will define your future. What matters most is your own personal growth and success, however you choose to define it.