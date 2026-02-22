Low-Stakes TV Shows To Get You Through A Stressful Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you probably love watching high pressure, danger-filled TV shows—most of the time. But there are other times when life feels a little bit stressful and you would rather wind down with a show that helps you relax rather than one that increases your heart rate. If you’re looking for a recommendation with relatable characters, witty humor, and a story where everything will be okay in the end, then you have come to the right place! Here are a few low-stakes TV shows (and where to watch them):

How I met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) is a lighthearted sitcom that aired from 2005 to 2014. It follows a friend group in their 20s that consists of Lily (a free-spirited artist), Marshall (an aspiring environmental lawyer), Barney (the ladies’ man), and Ted (our protagonist and self-proclaimed hopeless romantic) starting the day they meet Robin. Robin is a hardworking career woman who has just moved to New York City and is looking to make some new friends. When Ted meets her for the first time, he claims love at first sight—but does Robin feel the same?

The audience experiences the show through the eyes of Ted’s kids in the year 2030 as he tells them the story of how he met their mother (hence the show’s title). This show is a perfect next watch for anyone who is looking for short episodes and plenty of seasons! You should add HIMYM to your watchlist if you love classic sitcoms, friend group hijinks, and a little bit of mystery (since you have to wait nearly nine seasons to find out how he met their mother!).

Where to stream: Hulu

Stress level: 2/10

Friend group vibes: 10/10

Glee

Glee is an essential watch for musical theatre lovers, gossipers, and anyone who sang in their high school choir. Glee is known for its hit song covers, wacky storylines, and ensemble of talented outcasts (including Blaine, who is played by our very own Umich alum, Darren Criss!). Each week, the glee club teacher, Mr. Shue, gives the students an assignment that always seems to magically correlate with whatever drama the characters are experiencing in their lives. Meanwhile, the cheerleading coach, Sue Sylvester, schemes to end the glee club once and for all! Of course, there is no better way for these characters to work through their problems than by singing about it.

Glee is a fun and campy watch that occasionally handles more serious topics (like homophobia and grief) with a lot of grace. This show was absolutely made to be an entertaining and enjoyable space for everyone—especially those who feel like they might not fit in. Glee is a perfect next watch for anyone who prefers longer episodes with multiple storylines and a diverse ensemble cast. You should add it to your watchlist if you love unhinged plotlines, campy humor, and an endless supply of diva personalities.

Where to stream: Hulu

Stress level: 4/10

Theatre kid drama: 10/10

Gilmore Girls

Okay, okay, hear me out. I know that everyone and their mother (pun intended) has already seen Gilmore Girls, but when was the last time you rewatched it? No matter what stressors are in your life (college exams, termites eating your house, your husband neglecting to tell you that he quit his job and retired from the firm, etc.), Gilmore Girls will always have your back. It’s the best show for any and every season. If you’re reading this in February, I might suggest a rewatch of S2E13, “A-Tisket, A-Tasket,” for romantic basket-bidding drama. If you’re in more of a spring mood, go with the classic S1E21, “Love, Daisies, and Troubadours.”

If you’ve never seen Gilmore Girls before, now is an excellent time to start watching. The show follows mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory, as they each navigate their own struggles with life, love, and family dynamics. The charming smalltown vibes of Gilmore Girls are unmatched, and the cast of quirky Stars Hollow neighbors never fail to deliver an exciting B plot. Gilmore Girls is a perfect next watch (or rewatch) for anyone who is craving a cozy show or looking for their next series to binge. You should add it to your watchlist if you love complex female characters, picking sides in a love triangle, and heartfelt mother-daughter moments.

Where to stream: Netflix

Stress level: 3/10

Cozy smalltown ambiance: 10/10