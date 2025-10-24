Living Out Your Gilmore Girls Fall:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How to Embody Rory Gilmore This Fall

Rory Gilmore has long been the blueprint for bookish, ambitious students everywhere. With her stacks of novels, endless coffee, and ability to juggle academics with a full social calendar, she’s the ultimate fall inspiration. If you’re looking to channel your inner Rory this semester, here are a few ways to make it happen.

1. Curate Your Reading List.

Rory is never without a book in hand. Challenge yourself to step outside your syllabus and add a few classics (or modern gems) to your personal reading list. Carry one in your tote—you never know when you’ll have a few minutes between classes.

2. Master the Coffee Routine.

Whether it’s a latte from M36 or a strong cup brewed in your dorm, coffee fuels the Rory lifestyle. Beyond caffeine, it’s about ritual; taking time to pause and savor the moment before diving back into assignments.

3. Balance Academics and Passions.

Rory’s drive for journalism kept her motivated beyond her coursework. Find your own version—whether it’s writing, art, activism, or joining an academic club. College is about more than grades; it’s about building the foundation for your future.

4. Lean Into Sweater Weather.

Autumn is Rory season. Knit cardigans, plaid scarves, and boots are not only cozy but also help you step into the Gilmore Girls aesthetic.

This fall, being Rory Gilmore isn’t about being perfect—it’s about showing up with curiosity, ambition, and a great cup of coffee in hand.