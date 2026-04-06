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U Mich | Culture

Ideas to Spruce up your Dorm Room

Mareme Diop Student Contributor, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving into college for the first time, or just feeling stuck on how to make your space more inviting next year? Here are some decorative tips on how to make your dorm room indescribably you!

FREEPRINTS

When I was getting ready to move in, I researched where I could get pictures from that felt personal to my interests and expressed my true identity. From a quick glance at college advice TikToks, I stumbled upon FreePrints. FreePrints is an app where you can purchase up to 85 4×6 photos a month for free! This makes things extremely convenient, especially with other expenses that come with living in the dorms—mini fridges, microwaves, cleaning supplies—and can make move-in day a whole lot easier. I selected photos on Pinterest ranging from cool album covers to TV shows I liked, and uploaded them to the app. From there, I only had to pay the 85-cent shipping fee and wait for it to come. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for ways to make their dorm space feel like home.

Side note: At the University of Michigan specifically, poking holes in walls to hang pictures isn’t allowed, so I suggest using double-sided tape instead!

blue college hat room
Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Fairy Lights

I made a huge mistake not spending more money on these, but I would say fairy lights in a dorm are an essential accessory to have. When you’re hanging around in your dorm or winding down after a long day, the last thing you want hanging above your head is the striking fluorescent building light on your dorm’s ceiling. This is why I suggest fairy lights. Most come with a remote so you can control how much light is emitted in your room, which is especially helpful if you’re a night owl like me and don’t want to sit in total darkness while winding down on TikTok. It’s also nice to have in the early mornings instead of getting ready for the day in total darkness. I’ve found the ones that last the longest are on Amazon, but there are also some cute and trendy options on Urban Outfitters! LED lights are also a good option if you like different colors!

Taili Samson
TaiLi Samson / Unsplash

White Board Calendar

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have at least three different calendars dedicated to different areas: school, clubs, and life. Having a Google Calendar is great for keeping track of what you’re doing throughout the day, and Notion helps me see which assignments are due this week. But having a whiteboard calendar for upcoming birthdays, scheduling visits home, and school breaks is insanely useful. As someone who’s made calendars for my family since a young age, I find that a whiteboard calendar also helps remind me of everything I need to complete in my dorm. For instance, I like to clean every two weeks. Writing “clean” on my calendar every other weekend keeps me responsible for my own space, and this is immensely important if you end up sharing a space with a roommate. It can also be fun just to take a couple of minutes decorating your calendar with different colors. For me, this is definitely a form of decompression and resilience!

Advent calendar
Photo by Torsten Dettlaff from Pexels

Corkboard

Corkboards are one of many ways to get excited about your dorm, create a space to decorate with memories from home, and include new experiences from college. If you don’t have a digital printer at home, I recommend printing out pictures from your local library! They usually cost around 5-10 cents per page based on where you live, and they’re super easy to cut out. It’s also fun to include stickers or your school’s pennant flag. I found the most inspiration on Pinterest, but go wild!

Side note: At the University of Michigan specifically, poking holes in walls to hang pictures isn’t allowed. If you want to bring a corkboard, I’d suggest hanging it on a sticky hook!

Mareme Diop

U Mich '27

Hello! My name is Mareme Diop, and I am a freshman English major at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor. I am deeply passionate about storytelling, critical analysis, and the power of language, which is what drew me to pursue English as my field of study. In addition to my major, I plan to follow a Pre-Law track, as I am interested in how writing, argumentation, and advocacy intersect within the legal field. This semester, I am currently enrolled in 18 credits, balancing a rigorous academic schedule while continuing to grow both intellectually and creatively.
Beyond the classroom, I am a Writer and Social Media Representative for HerCampus UMich, where I contribute written content and help shape the organization’s online presence. Through this role, I have developed strong skills in digital communication, audience engagement, and creative expression, all while collaborating with other student writers and leaders.
Outside of academics and campus involvement, I have a strong love for the arts. I enjoy singing, reading, and musical theatre, and I find that creative outlets allow me to explore identity, emotion, and storytelling in meaningful ways. Whether it’s performing, analyzing literature, or discovering new music, creativity plays a central role in my life.
I am always excited to connect with others who share similar interests or want to discuss academics, the arts, or campus involvement—so feel free to reach out!