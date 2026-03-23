I just watched 56 Days–Here’s my honest review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over spring break, boredom got the best of me and I ended up watching the entirety of 56 Days, a new thriller show. I initially was drawn in by Dove Cameron, a former Disney child, and barely looked into the plot of the show. In the end, I was thoroughly impressed by the eight episode series.

Although I think that you should go in knowing minimal details, I will give a brief background of the show: it starts with an unidentifiable body in an apartment bathtub. It then cuts to a scene where the female lead (played by Dove Cameron) meets her love interest (played by Avan Jogia) in a grocery store. From there, the two enter a flash romance that quickly intensifies as you learn more about their dark, convoluted pasts and identities. The show takes us through 56 days — from Ciara and Oliver meeting to one of their deaths. It flashes back and forth between the police investigating the death, with many twists that leave you constantly guessing.

That’s all you need to know before watching this show — it’s best to go in mostly blind. Throughout the series, I was on a roller coaster trying to figure out who was actually dead. The show also jam packs some great cinematography that adds to the thriller elements of the series.

Overall, it was great to be able to see Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, two formal child stars, take on an adult show with darker elements and breakaway from what they are best known for.

If you are looking for a new suspenseful series, I highly recommend that you check out 56 Days on Amazon Prime.