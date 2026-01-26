How Wolverines Survive the Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

School work picking back up, sub-freezing temperatures, darkness by 5pm, and flu season. January and February for college students in the Midwest tend to be the most dreaded months of the school year, and for good reason. After spending three (hopefully) restful weeks in the comfort of our own homes with no academic pressure to weigh us down, returning to campus and facing second semester head-on is naturally going to be a daunting transition back into college life. And while many of us tend to focus on the seasonal burnout that is often felt this time of year, it is essential to remember that second semester is also full of school traditions, a lively sports scene, and various other opportunities to socialize, have fun, and take advantage of the season.

Basketball and Hockey Season in Full Swing

At a school like Michigan, football often gets all the attention, regardless of the team’s performance. But, this year at least, where we really stand out is in our winter sports. According to rankings from both NCAA and ESPN, Michigan’s hockey team is currently standing at number one in the country, and, until our recent loss to UW-Madison, our basketball team was sitting comfortably in the number two spot. And, unlike football tickets which tend to be expensive, student section tickets to these games tend to range from $10 to $30 on resale. If your schedule allows, finding time to attend these sporting events can provide a much-needed break from the stress of school, an opportunity to reignite your school spirit, and an easy way to feel more connected to campus life.

Photo by Jasmine Bains

Winterfest

I am sure that most students here at the University of Michigan are familiar with one of our most celebrated traditions: Winterfest. This is an event centered around Greek life on campus, taking place around Valentines day each year, and, although it is rooted in Fraternity and Sorority life on campus, you by no means are required to be involved in these organizations to enjoy the festivities. At its core, Winterfest is a fundraising event hosted by Sigma Nu Fraternity, in the form of a broomball tournament that students compete in throughout the day, leading to a final championship match. Winterfest, from the outside, looks like your typical game day, except, rather than maize and blue, students wear matching sweat-sets and cute winter apparel. Last year, according to Sigma Nu’s website, the event was able to raise $274,227, exceeding its goal by over $4,000, all of which was divided evenly amongst three charities: Autism Alliance, Fisher House, and The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan. In essence, Winterfest serves not only to provide excitement in the midst of Ann Arbor’s most brutal months, but also, as a means to give back to the community.

Spring Break

It’s around late February when students begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Seasonal depression eases as we inch closer to one of the most anticipated weeks of the school year: Spring Break. There are countless ways to make these nine days into the reset we all crave before taking on the remainder of the semester.

Although I have heard many students complain that our spring break doesn’t align with that of many other institutions, there is a hidden advantage to this. Our unusually early break makes it that much easier to visit old friends at their own colleges, most of which will still be in session. Not only is exploring other schools and seeing hometown friends exciting, but it also saves an immense amount of money on things like hotels, Airbnbs, and even flights. Along a similar vein, many juniors opt to visit friends studying abroad, which, again, is a great way to travel while sparing expenses on lodging.

Another great—but slightly more expensive—way to spend break is to assemble a large group of friends, pick a destination, and book cheap flights. Fort Lauderdale, Cabo, Aspen: All of these places can be made more accessible with careful planning and a solid group to split the cost (as many ways as possible). Not to mention these hotspots tend to be filled to the brim with college students on break, making them hubs for meeting new people and a pretty-much-guaranteed good time.

One final, and extremely common, way to spend your break is simply going home and taking your week off to recharge, spend time with family, and catch up on work. This third option is perhaps the most restful way to spend one’s break, without the hassle of traveling, planning, and socializing. And, although it can feel at times like there is an expectation to “make the most” of your time off, spending time back home can actually be the best option if you truly are in need of a break.

When getting bombarded with Canvas notifications or walking through the diag in the dead of winter, it can be easy to focus on the negatives. That is why it is so important that we remind ourselves that at a school like The University of Michigan, there is still so much to look forward to. Sporting events, Winterfest, and Springbreak are just three examples of the many ways to counteract your seasonal depression during this time of year. Ultimately, it’s these moments of pause and enjoyment that make these long, cold months not only bearable, but memorable.