How to Survive Halloweekend

Halloweekend is right around the corner, which means one thing: the annual celebration of chaos, costumes, and parties. It feels like summer just ended, and now you’re suddenly being asked to plan three nights of outfits, juggle midterms, and act like you have your life together. With the big weekend coming up, you’re probably stressed about what to wear, who to go out with, and how to have the best time ever. Don’t worry. You’ve got this! Or at least, you will after reading this guide.

Get your costumes in order

If you don’t already know what you’re being for Halloween, consider this your official warning. The “I’ll just figure it out later” mentality is exactly how people end up last-minute panicking and hating their costumes.

Don’t worry, if you’re still lost for ideas, try this: look at what everyone else isn’t doing. Everyone’s going to be an angel, devil, or Barbie, because those are safe. But challenge yourself to do the opposite. Go niche. Be “the meme no one remembers until you walk in.” And if you do prefer a simple look, that’s fine. Simplicity works when you commit to it.

Then, once you have that figured out, order what you need immediately. The closer Halloween gets, the more every website turns into a graveyard of sold-out options and sketchy overnight shipping. Getting it early saves you the stress and gives you time to actually make it look good.

Plan Your Nights

Halloweekend isn’t one night. It’s a full series. There’s the Thursday pregame that goes too hard, the Friday redemption arc, and the Saturday grand finale. Don’t just wing it.

Figure out who you’re going out with, where you’re getting ready, and how you’re getting home. Set your boundaries before the chaos starts. Nothing ruins a night faster than a group of six people wandering around pretending to have a plan.

Do Your Homework Beforehand

Sad truth: Halloween doesn’t pause college. Professors don’t care that you’re dressed as a fairy on Friday night. They’ll still drop something due Monday. What was supposed to be a care-free weekend will quickly turn into crying over the several assignments you have to do on Sunday.

Get on top of it early. On Thursday or Friday morning, sit down, check every assignment, and finish what you can. Even a few focused hours can save you from writing a paper while also scrubbing off body glitter. Your future self will thank you.

Lower Your Expectations

This comes from love. Halloweekend never goes perfectly. Everyone pictures movie-level nights with perfect weather, perfect outfits, and perfect photos. But unfortunately, that is far from reality. Either your wig will slip, someone spills a drink on you, or the party gets shut down at 11, something is bound to happen.

So don’t aim for a perfect time, just focus on making memories. The funniest stories always come from disasters. You’ll forget the moments that went smoothly, but you’ll always remember Ubering home dressed as a slice of pizza.

Keep Health a Priority

Water. Food. Sleep. That’s the holy trinity of survival! Eat a real meal before you go out. Three pretzels and a Celsius is not dinner. Drink water to stay hydrated, and maybe don’t experiment with things like you’re in a chemistry lab…

If you’re not feeling it one night, skip it. You’re allowed to. The coolest person in the room is the one who knows their limits. Stay in and watch a scary movie instead. But if FOMO hits you, remind yourself that at least you’re not sweating in a crowded basement.

The Morning After

You made it. Sort of. Now it’s recovery time. Drink water like it’s your job, nourish your body, and Rewatch Halloweentown or scroll through your camera roll to grasp everything that happened during the weekend..

Do a Sunday reset… if you can. Wash your sheets, take a long shower, and pull your life together just enough to survive Monday.

Final Thoughts

Halloweekend isn’t about perfection. It’s about collecting stories you’ll laugh about for months. You’ll have glitter on you until Thanksgiving, your voice will sound destroyed, and the notification on your phone that your storage is full will serve as a reminder of all the memories you have saved to look back on. How fun!

Plan, prepare, and hydrate. But when the weekend starts, let it unfold and embrace all the chaos that’s to come.