How To Make The Most Of Your Last Month Of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a 2026 grad, I am both nervous and excited for what the future holds, and I would bet that my fellow graduates can relate. Before our official adult lives start, we have one more glorious month of being an undergraduate student at the University of Michigan, and there is so much to do. Between photoshoots, campus events, and staying on top of schoolwork, it’s going to be a busy month. Because it’s going to be busy, I want to ensure I’m being intentional about making the most of my last few weeks of college (cue the tears!). If you also want to make the most of your time at Umich before graduation, this article is for you. Here are three activities you can do in order to have a great last month of college:

Create A Graduation Bucket lIst

The perfect way to make sure you get to do all of the fun college-related or Ann Arbor activities before you graduate is by making a graduation bucket list! This can be as simple as creating a checklist in Google Docs and sharing it with your friends. If you want to get fancy, try making it in Notion to give it that mood board feel.

My bucket list is separated into categories like activities, restaurants, and coffee shops. That way, next time I’m looking for a fun activity to do or a coffee shop to visit, I can just reference the list! This is a quick and easy way to make sure you’re checking off the things that are most important to you.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, feel free to steal my list:

Ann Arbor Activities

Kerrytown Farmer’s Market (Saturdays, 8am-3pm)

Kerrytown Artisan Market (Sundays, 11am-4pm starting April 12)

Matthaei Botanical Gardens

Cat Cafe

Kiwanis Thrift Store

Literati Bookstore

The Arb

Kerrytown Market Stores

See a concert at The Blind Pig

Trivia at Northstar Lounge

See a movie at The State Theater

Go to a Umix event

Take pictures at The Big House

Walk past my freshman dorm

Write a letter to my future self

Restaurants

Union Rec

Jerusalem Garden

Totoro

Frida Batidos

Tomukun

Zingerman’s Deli

Slurping Turtle

Side Biscuit

Fleetwood Diner

No Thai

Coffee Shops

Sml Wrld Cafe

The Boro Cafe

Drip House

Argus Farm Stop (they have soft serve!)

Poindexter Coffee

Vertex Coffee Roasters

Misfit Society Coffee Club

Hazel Coffee Co. (for their new spring flavors)

Lab Cafe

Find your perfect Graduation look

Finding the perfect outfit for graduation is no small task, and it’s important to start early so you have the time to find the right fit for you. Many people will be wearing white dresses, but, remember, that isn’t a rule! Your graduation outfit should be something you love. Personally, I will be wearing a blue dress because, not only is it my favorite color, it also represents my school (go blue!!). If you are looking for some shopping recommendations, here are some of my favorites:

Baltic Born (this is where I ordered my dress!)

Altar’d State (in the Briarwood Mall)

Dry Goods (in the Briarwood Mall)

Lulus (order online)

Zara (order online)

Macy’s (in the Briarwood Mall)

H & M (order online)

Amazon (there really are some good dresses out there on Amazon!)

Make A graduation playlist

Music has a way of bringing back memories, even long after a period of our lives has ended. In the same way that Brat by Charli xcx feels like the summer of 2024, whatever music you’re listening to now will bring you back to this season of your life when you hear it in the future. How do you want to remember your graduation? My playlist is a mix of upbeat, fun music with springtime vibes and songs that make me feel like I’m in a movie. Feel free to add my favorites to your playlist:

Carla’s Song by Harry Styles

Lush Life by Zara Larsson

Hello by Martin Solveig, feat. Dragonette

My Moon My Man by Feist

Ready to Go by Republica

Downtown by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Buzz Me In by Remi Wolf

In One Ear by Cage The Elephant

Aftertaste by Katie Gavin

Moment In The Sun by Sunflower Bean

Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield

Perfect Day by Hoku

Mr. Brightside by The Killers (obviously)

I hope this checklist has made this graduation season feel a little bit less overwhelming and has provided some ideas for making the most of your last month. Congrats class of 2026! In the words of Elle Woods, “We did it!”