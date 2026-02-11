How to Avoid a Second Semester Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter semester has always felt significantly more difficult than fall semester. The first few months are cold and gray, then once you’re past spring break, life feels like a final sprint to the finish. With the colder temperatures, it is really easy to curl up at home and attempt to avoid all responsibilities. However, we are avoiding that mindset this semester!

Here are a few tips to stay motivated throughout the rest of the semester while making sure we’re setting aside time for ourselves as well.

Set a variety of goals

Goal setting is a spectrum: short-term, long-term, work-intensive—even a to-do list is a set of goals to achieve in a day. Giving yourself something to work towards increases your brain’s desire to change. When we reap the rewards of our work, the brain’s dopamine system is activated; this reinforces the behavior and increases dopamine. In other words, it feels good to reach your goals! Having something to work towards is more fulfilling than passively completing homework.

Your goals do not all have to be academic—it is important to find time for yourself! Academic goals could be increasing a grade, attending a certain amount of office hours, et cetera. Personal hobbies have endless possibilities! From learning a hobby, to discovering a new coffee shop, make sure you find something that brings you joy and will keep you motivated with your goals.

Revamp Your Time Management Skills

I find it difficult to stay motivated if I am unorganized. Everything feels overwhelming and unachievable. However, organization is all about staying on top of things and managing time well. Time management is about being aware of how much time you have and when things are due.

Use your time wisely! It is not uncommon to find distractions throughout the day. Incorporating breaks to your schedule keeps you fresh and prevents the temptation to drift off track. The Pomodoro study method is a great way to take well-managed breaks and get the most out of a study session.

My favorite way to organize my assignments is with a spreadsheet tracker. There are countless YouTube tutorials and articles online and different customization options to meet all of your needs. My personal tracker includes checkboxes, important reminders, and highlights urgent assignments or due dates. Creating the actual tracker may take some time, but the benefits are so worth it, and you never have an excuse for missing a deadline! If a spreadsheet tracker does not feel like the move, Google Calendar and traditional planners are also great! Either way, keeping your due dates contained somewhere outside of canvas allows you to be more aware of what is due and future deadlines.

Routine, Routine, Routine

When I find myself in a slump, I am often lacking routine and find that rebuilding that structure pulls me out. Establishing routines for ourselves increases productivity and creativity by making the repeated actions almost automatic—like the brain doesn’t have to think about it. Similarly, routines reduce stress and anxiety. Similar to goal setting, establishing a routine makes our day feel more achievable and we know what to expect.

Your daily routine does not need to be something extravagant and complicated. It could simply start with waking up at the same time everyday and finding a morning ritual that works best. Another option could be habitually going to the library after class to complete your homework.

Stay Engaged on Campus

The easiest way to fall into a slump is to stay inside all day doomscrolling. Not to sound like a mom, but get out of your room! Staying connected with campus has helped me stay on track. This does not necessarily mean joining a student organization; there are countless free events, sports games, theater performances, and more. My academic program does regular events with snacks and opportunities to meet peers within the major. Other majors and programs have different groups and organizations that allow for connection beyond the classroom. Regardless of what you chose to do, it is important to have something to look forward to besides homework and classes. Life feels a little less gloomy when you know there’s an event with free pizza coming up.

I promise going places alone is not as scary as it seems! Think about it this way: You have full control of the experience and the chance to meet new people. I love going places alone, but I understand. Regardless of who you go with or what you do, take advantage of the time you have here!

Stay warm for the rest of the semester and study hard!