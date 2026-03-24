Girl Dinners, Deep Talks & Closet Raids: The Magic of Living With Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are my top five reasons why living with girls has been the best part of college!

Girl snacks

“Girl dinner” is far from an internet trend. From living with a roommate freshman year, to my sorority house for two years, and now an all-girls house this year, we have learned some pretty fire combinations. Saltines and American cheese with Cholula hot sauce is one of our favorites, and you can’t forget about the potato chips and sour cream. Needless to say, I’ve seen it all—pickles and bacon, homemade flour pancakes when no one has gone grocery shopping in a while, and the inevitable assortment of Trader Joe’s snacks. Girl dinners are just a deliciously bizarre reflection of all our creativity, okay?

Deep talks

Living with all girls is a breeding ground for endless reflections on human existence. If two of us are on the couch, suddenly we have all six of us getting into every world and political issue, crying about how much we love our moms, debating the downfall of current dating culture, etc. These deep talks are the most fulfilling moments of all of our weeks and will be the reason we change the world one day. The only problem is, where does the time go and why can’t I spend every hour in discussion with my best friends?

Outfit revamps

The girls are consistently the single most helpful way to feel hyped about an outfit or to give inspiration for what to wear next. The feeling is so real—searching through your closet and realizing you have nothing you like or that matches your vibe for the night. Luckily, living with all girls means you have five other closets with different statement tops and accessories, and borrowing is literally the name of the game when going to the bar. My friends have the best style and I’m so lucky to share it with them.

Dating support

Having an all-girls house means having an entire support system while navigating the sometimes blissful and sometimes terrifying culture of college dating. To Hinge profile assistance, a team of decoders and interpreters of text messages, and a shoulder to cry on — my housemates have seen it all and can help me get through almost anything. There is no better heartbreak therapy than cracking up in the kitchen about how hurtful the way he broke it off was, or screaming of excitement when the first date turns into a second.

Home decor

One thing I will never take for granted is the opportunity to make our house look like a girls’ home. We have pink pillows, decor for holidays and events, fresh flowers, and the cutest bedrooms ever. Plus, everyone plays their part in cleaning the house. Best bet we have about thirty pairs of shoes in our entryway though—Michigan weather really will get you.

Housing with all girls has been by far the highlight of my university experience. To know that so many of these points are universal for college women of our generation makes my heart so beyond happy. As I’m halfway through my last semester, my goal is to savor every moment I have left in my girl-home, because it truly is a privilege to go through life every day with my best friends by my side.