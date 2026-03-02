Fun Things You Can do this Spring Break 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break usually makes me think of a warm tropical vacation to relax from the stressful first half of the semester, but this year I’m just taking a staycation in my not-so-warm hometown. I haven’t had an extended period of free time like this since winter break, so I have been racking my brain for things to do. If you’re also looking for things to do during this break, follow along.

Catching up with all your hometown friends

One of the best things about coming home is being able to lore drop your most recent highlight (and lowlight) reel with your friends. So pull up to your local coffee shop and introduce all your new characters to your hometown favorites for a debrief.

Go for a drive/walk

There’s no better way to relax than to go on a drive or walk around all the places you used to know while listening to your favorite songs.

Go get your nails done

Getting my nails done instantly makes me feel more put together, so if you’re looking for something to do or a little spring break glow-up, visit your local nail salon.

Movie night with family or friends

One of my favorite things to do when I’m home is watch a movie/TV show with my sister. It’s such a great way to relax and catch up.

If you are having a staycation this year like I am, I hope some of these ideas can help cure your boredom.