Finding My Perfect Study Sip: My Takes on Campus Coffee Shops in Ann Arbor

Like many college students I know, though I am not sure exactly why, I seem to be significantly more productive with a little coffee or drink sitting next to my laptop. This semester, I have tried to make it a point to not just go to a cafe with the goal of trying a new latte or matcha, but to make a study session out of a trip to try a new cafe. Since we will be returning to school soon to start a fresh semester, I thought it would be helpful (and fun) to compile a list of the different coffee shops in Ann Arbor on and near campus that I have tried this semester, along with what I thought about not only the drinks but the study environment—the noise, seating, overall vibes, and overall potential for productivity.

This is by far my FAVORITE coffee shop on campus—both for the coffee and for the study environment. I have tried a few different drinks, including an iced vanilla latte, a brown sugar oat milk chai, and my usual, the brown sugar latte. The drinks are served in mason jars and ceramic mugs, contributing to the wholesome, home-y experience. Every friend I have gone to Common Cup with agrees that it is the best coffee shop on campus for the taste, customer service, and the seating. There are over 10 large tables with several additional large, comfortable chairs and couches. While it can sometimes be slightly chatty, due to bible studies that occur through the church, it is normally an average cafe noise level. I find that wearing headphones, especially when turning on noise cancellation makes it the perfect study environment.

I think most students can agree that this is the spot for coffee chats on campus. For this reason, while I like the drinks and food, I tend to keep my visits to M36 as purely social outings. As a coffee person, I was surprised that I could not seem to get on board with the iced lattes, however, this is the cafe where I started to like matcha. Since trying the matcha at M36, I personally have not tried another matcha that I like more. So, if you are looking for a spot to sit with friends, catch up, and maybe even try an iced matcha, I think that this is the spot.

A bit further south on campus, you will find Argus Farm Stop’s cafe, where they have both refrigerated food options, coffee/tea, and frozen yogurt that can be mixed with fruit. While there are a few tables that permit the use of laptops, the environment is meant for community building and conversation. I would say that Argus’ coffee is one of my favorites on campus. It tastes super fresh and the flavoring is natural, contributing to the perfect sweetness. Especially when it is warm outside, Argus is the perfect study break; my friends and I will take a walk to this spot on campus, grab a latte, sit outside in their outdoor shaded area, and catch up.

This spot definitely used to be a study space that my friends and I would go to if we were in need of a change of scenery. In recent months, however, it has seemed to grow in popularity, so if you are looking for a quieter environment, this might not be the place. However, if you like a milky, sweet drink paired with a delicious pastry, and you do not mind a quiet level of chatter, ONDO is a peaceful, nice coffee shop on campus.

This is a new coffee shop that has gone viral on TikTok and is around 1.5 miles off campus. I took a walk here one day, and I tried their Cinnamon Sugar Latte, and it was absolutely delicious. They are working on increasing their seating, but they definitely have over 30 seats where people can study and be productive with a delicious drink in hand. Since it is so popular, it might be a good idea to get there on the earlier side if you want to secure your spot, but it is definitely worth the try.