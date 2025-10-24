This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin spice, chunky sweaters, and Spotify playlists. Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a collective aesthetic. For many college students, autumn traditions go way beyond consumer fads; they become traditions that highlight community and authenticity. From campus coffee runs to posting fall photo dumps, these “fall favorites” connect students.

Fashion

Fall fashion is about more than just staying warm. As soon as the air gets chilly, campus turns into a runway of cute yet cozy outfits. Flare leggings and cardigans are everywhere, and skirts paired with knee-high boots can make any walk across the quad feel chic. Jackets are the ultimate layering piece; you can throw one over literally anything and look put-together. Trending accents are adding even more personality: bows are clipped into ponytails or pinned on bags, polka dot details remain in style, and pops of cherry red show up in sweaters, accessories, and even nail polish. Put it all together and you’ve got the perfect combo for your fall aesthetic.

Activities

Autumn is all about doing things that feel straight out of a Pinterest board, like pumpkin carving, apple picking, and hiking through falling leaves. They’re fun excuses to make memories with your friends. Add in football games and tailgates, and fall becomes less about the leaves changing and more about the traditions that make college feel like college. Even if your schedule feels packed, setting aside a little time for these seasonal activities can be a great reset. The semester always moves fast, but slowing down to enjoy fall traditions makes the stress feel lighter and the memories last longer.

Seasonal Staples

When the temperature starts dropping, it shows in the little things we collect for the season. Think about cozying up with a Salted Caramel Mocha from Starbucks or eating candy corn with friends. Candles are a must; Yankee Candle’s Autumn Wreath and Bath & Body Works’ Pumpkin Cupcake instantly make any house feel like a cabin getaway. Perfume scents are just as important: Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir or Chanel Coco Mademoiselle give off that warm, spicy scent that screams fall. Fall nails are also a fun transition. It’s all about darker shades like OPI’s Malaga Wine, Lincoln Park After Dark, or a classic cherry red that pairs perfectly with cozy outfits. Treating yourself to a few of these seasonal picks is the perfect way to lean into the cozy vibes and make fall feel extra special.

Festive Sweets

Nothing says fall coziness like baking sweet treats with your friends. There’s something about pulling a tray of warm pumpkin bread out of the oven or icing cinnamon rolls while the whole house smells like sugar and spice that makes autumn feel magical. The entire ritual: putting on a fall playlist, laughing when someone spills flour everywhere, and sneaking bites of cookie dough makes for a perfect night in. The best part is enjoying the finished product together. A pan of brownies or apple cider donuts feels even better when paired with a cozy blanket and a group movie night, or when everyone’s cramming for a midterm and needs a sugar boost during a study session. A fall treat can make rewatching Gilmore Girls or highlighting endless pages of notes feel special, turning them into little seasonal memories you’ll look back on long after the semester ends.