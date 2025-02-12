Expanding Your Music Taste While Studying – Album by Album

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter.

Within the past week, I’ve had two different friends tell me their new favorite study technique: listening to an album start to finish while completing homework or preparing for a test. This is something I’ve done for a while because of my desire to extend my music taste, enjoying background noise as I study, but not being able to focus if songs I know and love are playing. So, I’ve been choosing albums within my general music taste but without many songs I know by heart. I play them, unshuffled, while I learn new material or write a paper. There’s something special about listening to an album in the order the artists intended it to be listened in. Now, shuffle play dominates music. However, slowing down, listening to the intentional changes in melody, lyrics, themes and even storytelling created by the musician is a truly immersive and creative experience. If I find an album or song I like, I’ll add it to a playlist or my liked songs, and it will become ingrained in my daily routine and constantly evolving music taste. My favorite part of this experience is that there are an almost infinite number of albums; as soon as I’m getting to know one a little too well for my concentration, I’ll switch to a new one.

Here’s my personal take on a few albums to listen to and why I chose them specifically.

Heaven or Las Vegas by the Cocteau Twins

The Cocteau Twins are a Scottish rock band from the 70s – 90s known for their ambiguous lyrics and unique sounds that create fans based on the feelings of the music rather than the lyrical detail. The songs are upbeat and whimsical, putting any listener in a good mood. I especially recommend this for studying because the nonsensical lyrics are particularly non-distracting for me.

Songs by Adrianne Lenker

Lenker’s quiet melodies and acoustic tracks are a unique blend of indie, folk and rock. My favorites on the album are “ingydar,” “anything” and “not a lot, just forever.” I’m admittedly biased about this album – it’s one of my all time favorites and just about the only music my brother and I can agree on. But that goes to prove this technique as successful: an album I originally listened to for the purpose of background noise while studying turned into concert tickets and dominating my Spotify wrapped.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

One of Rey’s lesser listened-to albums, but nonetheless a masterpiece, this album quickly appeared on my study rotation when it first came out in 2023. While Rey’s earlier albums lean more towards pop and rock genres, her later albums are softer and more ethereal making them enjoyable to put on in the background. Rey is also the most mainstream of the artists listed so far, but this album in particular is under-consumed. If you love Rey’s other music, I highly recommend putting this album into your study rotation. Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Rey’s 11-track 2021 album, is an honorable mention.

Coastal Grooves by Blood Orange

You may be familiar with the last track on this album, Blood Orange’s popular “Champagne Coast” and its addictive beat, but the rest of the album is worth a listen as well. Blood Orange’s energizing electronic touches to his mellow sounds creates a unique blend of indie, R&B, electronic and funk. There are often lyrical breaks in his music which some listeners may find ideal for focusing on rigorous classwork.

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? by The Cranberries

“Dreams,” “Sunday,” and “Linger” are likely recognizable off of this incredible Irish rock band’s 1993 track, and anybody who has listened to them can attest to the instantly calm atmosphere created by the string instruments and lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s pleasantly high pitched singing and soft Irish accent. This album particularly calls to me on cloudy days where I find it the much needed mix of both melancholy and upbeat songs.

While these albums stem from my music taste, the idea remains the same: find new music, listen to the album start to finish, and if a song catches your attention, you’ve just expanded your music taste. Exploring different curated playlists (a personal favorite of mine is “Discover Weekly” playlist on Spotify), websites that recommend new songs (such as Gnoosic) or conversations with friends who have similar (or completely different!) taste can all help to provide a starting point to make studying just a little bit more enjoyable.