Euphoria Sundays Are Back: Here’s What to Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Euphoria is back, which honestly feels fake because I thought we’d all be 40 by the time this show returned. But here we are. But Season 3 officially drops today, Sunday, April 12, and the glitter is being replaced by something much scarier: the five-year time jump. We aren’t watching chaotic high schoolers anymore. We’re watching the same people navigate rent, entry-level jobs, and even worse decisions. It’s very “no one is stopping you now, good luck.”

The time jump actually changes everything

Everyone’s in their early 20s now, and it shows. No teachers, no curfews, no one stepping in to clean up the mess. It’s less hallway drama and more “how did my life get this complicated this fast.” The show is clearly trying to grow up with its audience, but still keeping its overdramatic spin on life.

Rue is… still not okay (shocking, I know)

If you thought Rue’s intervention was the peak, think again. She’s reportedly hiding out in Mexico and deep in debt to Laurie… still. And if that wasn’t bad enough, now she’s tied up in some risky situation involving a strip club owner too? So instead of “concerned friends trying to help her,” it’s more like “very dangerous people who absolutely will not.” The stakes feel way darker, and there’s no easy way out of that kind of situation.

The Cassie and Nate saga

Against all logic, Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in the suburbs… That alone feels like a warning sign. Apparently they even get married, but of course it doesn’t go smoothly. The wedding is supposed to be “unforgettable,” which in Euphoria language probably means something goes deeply wrong in the most dramatic way possible. You just know it’s going to be one of those scenes everyone talks about for weeks.

Jules is trying to be normal (kind of)

Jules is in art school now, which feels like the most grounded storyline on paper. But she’s also dealing with the stress of actually pursuing a creative career, which is its own kind of spiral. It’s less about relationships this time and more about identity, pressure, and figuring out if she’s actually good enough to make it (painfully relatable for those of us in college).

Maddy is fully in her career era

Maddy is exactly where she belongs: a Hollywood talent agency, probably running three side-hustles while looking flawless. I’m glad to see that the diva in her hasn’t phased.

Lexi randomly leveled up

Lexi becoming an assistant to a showrunner is kind of iconic. She’s finally stepping into something bigger, and it sounds like she’s getting way more screen time this season. As she should. It’ll probably lean into her being observant and creative, but now in a space where things are even more high-pressure and cutthroat.

Everyone feels like an aesthetic, but with consequences

The characters still feel super stylized, like people you’d scroll past online, but now their choices actually hit harder. Rue isn’t just struggling, she’s in real danger. Cassie isn’t just boy-obsessed, she’s building a whole life around it. Maddy and Lexi are chasing careers in spaces that expect them to constantly prove themselves. It all feels a little more real, which is somehow worse.

Social media is basically the silent villain



Nothing stays private. Everything is public, everything is content, and everything can blow up overnight. Expect leaked messages, public drama, and relationship chaos that plays out online before it even fully happens in real life. The show is clearly leaning into how Gen Z experiences everything through a screen first.

Still dramatic, just more unhinged



The show is definitely not calming down. If anything, it’s leaning harder into the chaos and the reality of life with older characters and bigger consequences.

Overall, season 3 feels like Euphoria grew up, but instead of getting more stable, it just got more intense. It’s less “teen drama” and more “adult life but make it overwhelming.” Which is… honestly not that far off from reality.