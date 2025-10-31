Embracing Fall Nostalgia: Best Teen Tv Show Episodes to Rewatch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite fall activities is to rewatch my nostalgic teen tv shows that tie in all the best aspects of this season. However, by being a busy college student, it can be hard to find time to rewatch all the best shows. This is why I have compiled a rapid watch list to embrace your fall nostalgia with the best teen tv show episodes to rewatch.

Gilmore Girls Season 3, Episode 7 “They shoot gilmores, Don’t they”

Everything about Gilmore Girls screams fall nostalgia to me but especially this episode. From the opening featuring Star’s Hollow at its best, with pumpkins and hay bales scattered everywhere and trees fitted with red and orange leaves. This episode encapsulates all of my favorite parts of Gilmore Girls into one.

Lorelai and Rory compete in a vintage style 24-hour dance marathon that brings together all the Stars Hollow town favorites. It features a classic Friday dinner, Luke and Taylor enemy ship, Kirk and Lorelai dance rivalry, and my favorite, Jess and Rory banter. This episode ends on the grand beginning of Jess and Rory’s relationship when their banter (finally) leads to Dean breaking up with Rory (not forever unfortunately.)

Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 9 “Blair Waldorf Must Pie”

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without an homage to the iconic masterpiece that the Gossip Girl Thanksgiving episodes are. Even though every Thanksgiving episode throughout the six seasons was a highlight of the season for me, my favorite has to be the first one.

Sprinkled throughout the episode are flashbacks to my favorite messy New Yorkers Thanksgiving one year ago that channels all the fall nostalgia I need. The episode includes classic showdowns between Serena and Blair, Blair and her mom, and even Serena and Dan’s mom’s when their pasts are exposed at the dinner table. It ends in true Gossip Girl Thanksgiving fashion with the character’s making up and spending quality time with their respective families.

The Vampire Diaries Season 1, Episode 22 “Founder’s Day”

In the fall, I love to tune in to supernatural stories. In The Vampire Diaries, I can have my teen drama show and supernatural elements all wrapped into one. In addition, Elena Gilbert’s classic 2000’s style embraces fall nostalgia for me.

This episode is surrounded by the Founder’s Day parade and includes Elena dressing up in this gorgeous ball gown (That more than resembles a certain doppelganger…) It ends with a typical doppelganger switch up that leads to kickstarting the Elena and Damon drama. This episode combines town fall festivities with supernatural drama that makes me so excited for the trees to turn fully red and orange.

Ginny and Georgia Season 1, Episode 5 “Boo B***h”

I unironically love Ginny and Georgia. The vibes of the first season are very fall to me, from the timeless new kid at school trope to just the homey feel of the town.

This episode showcases various Halloween/fall activities, like a town festival, leading up to Ginny’s friend groups Halloween party. At the Halloween party Ginny and her friends have a grand entrance dressed as different versions of Britney Spears. And of course, the episode features Ginny and Marcus, Max and Sophie, and Ginny and Georgia drama all with a side of Halloween festivities.

Pretty Little Liars Season 2, Episode 13 “The First Secret”

Pretty Little Liars isn’t super fall nostalgia in its entirety, but they know how to do a Halloween episode right.

This episode is entirely a flashback (common theme with my favorite fall episodes) to Halloween last year, pre-Alison going missing. We follow the original iconic friend group as they prepare for Halloween, with many crucial events relating to the mystery of Alison disappearing unfolding. They arrive at the party, and we see a battle of who is the best Lady Gaga between Alison and Jenna. The flashback episodes of Pretty Little Liars are always jam packed with the best drama and in this case mixed with perfect Halloween/fall energy.