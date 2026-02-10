Ann Arbor Coffee Picks From a U Mich Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a current U Mich senior with a serious obsession with coffee, I have finally put together my top-pick list for cafés in Ann Arbor. With what feels like never-ending snowfall this winter and a quickly approaching exam season, here is the only guide you need to find a delicious pick-me-up and a cozy environment to get some work done, all while supporting local businesses.

Argus Farmstop has been one of my favorite coffee shops on campus for the past two years. The coffee itself is seriously delicious, and if you like flavoring, it is all locally owned and so naturally tasting. Even more, the vibe of the shop is fantastic. Many of the tables are considered no-laptop, which creates a social atmosphere reminiscent of café culture in France. Take the trek down toward South Campus and you will love this shop.

Cannelle is another one of my absolute favorites. It is a bit far from Central Campus, but absolutely worth the hike. Here, you will have a truly French cafe experience, with a huge assortment of pastries to choose from. My favorite will always be the classic pain au chocolat – it really tastes like it’s from a Parisian boulangerie. There is lots of seating, too, but typically stays are limited to an hour and a half during peak hours.

As a college student, this is by far one of my proudest finds. Common Cup Coffee is off of Washtenaw Avenue, a very walkable location, and offers the most reasonable prices on campus. The environment is extremely cozy and intimate, with tons of seating and great work spaces. It is the coffee shop of the Lutheran Chapel on campus, but is open to the public and filled with great conversations, various bible studies, and plenty of amazing work stations. You have to try it out.

Vertex will always be one of my favorite coffee shops on campus. The vibe inside is very open, light and earthy as there are big windows and plant decor, all in a central location. Not to mention, the coffee itself is so creamy and delicious. The one vice about vertex is there is not much open seating– it’s a better call if you’re okay to wait or are on a walk and looking for something to sip. In the warmer months, however, vertex has a bunch of outdoor tables which make it truly the best stop on campus.

Moka & Co is a relatively new coffee shop on campus, and boy, is the coffee fantastic. The store sells Yemeni coffee, known for its sweet, aromatic taste that makes it stand out from other shops on the list. It’s located on Main Street, a bit far from campus, but is so worth the walk. The vibe inside is cozy and modern, and they have delicious pastries as well. If you love to try out new flavors, you have to try Moka & Co.

Lab Cafe is a very cheery environment to chat with friends or get some work done. The interior is bright and inviting, and there are both high top and low table options. They have good coffee, but I find that their tea selection is what really stands out here from creamy matcha lattes to their unique lavender early grey. If you have class at North Quad or near the LSA building, this shop is a perfect after-class stop.

Misfit Coffee is one of the coolest places on campus. The inside is filled with edgy art and a rock feel, and the seating is very comfortable. Everything about the environment feels intentional. The coffee is good, with a noticeably intense espresso. Fans of Misfit tend to like lattes, and their menu features an assortment of cool flavors like the Sugar Daddy or the Nilla Rose. On top of that, Misfit is one of the most conveniently located coffee shops on Central Campus.

RoosRoast has undoubtedly one of the most delicious coffees on campus. They have a variety of roasts for whatever flavor you most love, like the Lobster Butter blend or the Rich French Neighbor blend, and none of them disappoint. It is a bit of a walk from Central Campus, and not a ton of seating for work, but a must try if you’re a true coffee fan and want to experience some of Ann Arbor’s best.

Ondo is a classic U Mich staple after just over a year of business, and for good reason. It’s centrally located, has great pastries, and matcha unlike any other. It’s a great place to meet up with friends as there is tons of seating, but I have noticed the wifi is not too strong if you are hoping to get some work done. The cozy environment is perfect for the winter, and I could relax here all day.

If you’re a U Mich student, you know about M36. It is right by the Diag and has tons of seating, great food, and a nice environment to be social or study. The coffee here is good, and I love to order it online through the Snackpass app. There are definitely more intimate places on campus to drink coffee, but M36 will always be ol’ reliable, and it truly never disappoints across any category.

I hope these coffee recs give you some inspiration this exam season to try a new place, get some work done and support local coffee. Ann Arbor is home to so many lovely coffee shops, and I hope you get as much joy as I do from exploring all the delicious tastes around our city.