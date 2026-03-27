An Overview of the Oscars Big Five

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been another successful year at the Oscars, with many big-name actors and actresses taking home major awards, and some popular films receiving strong recognition for their efforts. Today, I’ll be giving you all a quick summary of the night’s biggest winners, specifically as it relates to the Big 5!

The Big 5 are a series of Oscar awards that usually define the best film of the year. These five awards include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (which can be adapted or original based on the film). Only three films have ever actually achieved this, those three movies being It Happened One Night (1934), One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Though several films have gotten close, such as La La Land and A Star is Born, both of which had the chance to win all five since they were nominated, but lost one or more of the awards. Unfortunately, no single movie took home the Big 5 this year, though all great films won awards in the Big 5, so stay tuned for some new watches to add to your list.

Best Picture

It might feel crazy to start with the biggest award, but I think it’s most fun to hear about some of our bigger winners before moving on to the smaller awards. This year’s best picture winner was One Battle After Another from Paul Thomas Anderson. You may remember Anderson’s work if you have seen There Will Be Blood or The Master, two equally excellent films. It was definitely a close award, with strong contenders like Sinners and Hamnet sizing up to additionally be big contenders in the category.

Best Director

Well, we just heard his name, so it’s no surprise to hear Paul Thomas Anderson holding this year’s nomination for Best Director. Having directed the Best Picture film, it would only make sense that this award should go to the person who directed the best film of the year.

Best Actor

To escape One Battle After Another for a brief moment, let’s acknowledge this year’s best Actor, coming out of Sinners. It’s none other than Michael B. Jordan. Jordan gave an excellent performance in Sinners, in fact, he technically gave two. Jordan plays both brothers (Smoke and Stack) in this film. Despite Jordan being one man, he gave these two characters distinctly different personalities; it’s no surprise that he took this one home.

Best Actress

Best Actress this year goes to Jessie Buckley in Hamnet. Anyone who’s seen this film would agree that Buckley gave possibly one of the best performances of the decade, playing Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes. Buckley gave a devastating performance that promises to put you into tears. If you aren’t already hooked, take the time and watch this film; you won’t regret it.

Best Screenplay (Original and Adapted)

The Best Screenplay award, and the final award of the Big 5, is divided into two awards, one for original and one for adapted. Both of these films you’ve heard of, as they both took home awards. The best original screenplay award goes to Sinners. Ryan Coogler is a masterful director, having directed Black Panther and Creed as some of his previous films. This year’s best adapted screenplay goes to, One Battle After Another. I’m not surprised hearing this name, taking home both Best Picture and Best Director, you can expect nothing less from Anderson’s film.

This year, One Battle After Another took home 3 awards in the Big 5, with Sinners earning 2 of them, and Hamnet the last. If you are looking for three great movies to keep you going this semester, look no further. Next year, keep your eye peeled for what hits theaters, you never know what films could be the next big movie!