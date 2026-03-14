An Introduction to the 2026 Best Picture Oscar Nominees!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 saw quite a roster of films, and to no one’s surprise, the Oscars are right around the corner. Today, I’ll be taking you through some of this year’s nominees, specifically those competing for one of the largest awards, Best Picture.

Bugonia

Bugonia tells the story of two men who are conspiracy-obsessed and, because of this, kidnap a huge CEO they believe to be an alien intent on destroying Earth. If this description intrigues you, the movie should only intrigue you more. Starring Emma Stone (well known for La La Land, Poor Things, and The Amazing Spider-Man) alongside Jesse Plemons (best known for his role as Todd in Breaking Bad), Bugonia was destined for success on release and has achieved nothing but that. With nominations for other awards such as Best Actress, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay, it will be a shock if Bugonia walks home with nothing.

F1

As arguably one of the biggest sports films of the year, F1 was certain to find itself as an Oscar nominee. F1 didn’t just earn a Best Picture nomination, though—it also holds nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound, three awards that anyone who’s seen the film would argue F1 is a strong contender for. With Brad Pitt as the lead, playing F1 driver Sonny Hayes, this is a film that I’d recommend anyone find their way out to.

Frankenstein

There have been many adaptations of Frankenstein, but dare I call Guillermo Del Toro’s version, released last year, the best? I think that’s a safe call. With a cast to include Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, and Christoph Waltz, amongst many other names you might recognize, Frankenstein finds itself as one of the most exciting films of the year. And most certainly, it can be said that the number of Oscar nominations (9) almost speaks for itself. In addition to Best Picture, you can also cheer on Frankenstein to win Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound!

Hamnet

Another highly nominated film is Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao (also the author of the book it’s based on). Hamnet, if not the best film of the year, is certainly one of the most emotional, with star performances from Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Alongside Best Picture, expect to see Hamnet possibly take home some of the following awards: Best Director, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Casting!

Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is the other largely nominated sports film of the year. With nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design. From just the poster of the film, many will recognize the film’s lead star, Timothée Chalamet, well known for his roles in Dune, A Complete Unknown, Little Women, Interstellar, and so many more. Any fan of Chalamet should take a peek at Marty Supreme, which may end up being one of his best roles.

One Battle After Another

If you recognize the name of this film, you may recognize it for several reasons. Maybe initially the director’s name, Paul Thomas Anderson, the mastermind behind There Will Be Blood, or maybe you’ll recognize it for the fact that it received 13 nominations this Oscar season, with key nominations in Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. While this may seem shocking, it’s no surprise when boasting a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and so many more. With another 14 nominations at the BAFTA’s, it can only be expected for an intense drama- and action-filled thriller to lead the Oscar awards.

The Secret Agent

The Secret Agent holds a special place among this year’s Best Picture nominees as one of two international films to make the list, and for good reason. With three other nominations in Best Actor, Best International Feature Film, and Best Casting, The Secret Agent is not a film to push under the rug this Oscar season. While I haven’t personally had an opportunity to watch it, it’s definitely on my list to sneak in before the awards ceremony strikes.

Sentimental Value

This movie is definitely sentimental, and one I think everyone should find some time to watch going into March! With nine total nominations, including all four acting categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress), if you are looking for one of the most heartfelt films, look no further. Though a nominations list as large as this one is no surprise with a cast like Stellan Skarsgård, Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. If there’s anything else to say about this movie, it’s to go watch it!

Sinners

This one might be the most popular of the Best Picture film nominees this year. Sinners has become a world record setter just in nominations, with 16 total nominations, the most ever. With the mastermind behind Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, and Michael B. Jordan playing both of the leading roles in the film, take this as your sign to make Sinners a part of your watch list.

Train Dreams

Last but certainly not least is Train Dreams, with a total of four nominations in Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Song. This film, while maybe not as popular as some of the other names on this list, is just as good (if not better). I’ll leave the spoilers to the side, but if you are looking for an amazing, beautifully filmed, and well-written film, look no further.

With the Oscars coming by soon (on March 15th), think of how much it would be if you had seen every single Oscar winner! Take some time these next couple of weeks and try to find out which film you’d like to see win Best Picture!