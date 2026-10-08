An Encore Worth Waiting For: My Review of Taylor Swift’s Latest Release

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, September 25, Taylor Swift released four new songs as the “Encore” to her October 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl. Like many other Swifties, I was ecstatic the second I heard about the release. I’d been following along with all the videos and news articles theorizing Easter eggs for the (hopefully) upcoming re-releases of Debut and Reputation, having had no idea that four deluxe-type tracks were even a possibility. As soon as the Encore news reached me, I immediately texted all of my other Swiftie friends. While anticipation was pulsing through my veins, I was curious about what the new tracks would sound like in comparison to the rest of the album. I liked Showgirl enough, but it was by no means my favorite album. (For reference, I’m more of a Speak Now/evermore/some of TTPD lyricism fan, but I love a good Red-era pop song too.)

I first listened to all four of the new songs in a half-asleep state, but after playing them on repeat in my car this past week, I’d like to share my comprehensive review…

Patient Zero: 8/10

I LOVED the music behind this track, with the violins being a great touch. I generally enjoyed the lyrics, with the exception of the bridge being spoken. Taylor’s bridges are often stylistically unitive for their respective songs, and this wasn’t it for me. However, after watching the music video for the song, I can see why she changed the pace for that specific part of the song. (If you haven’t watched the video yet, you should. It is a cinematic masterpiece, and I do not say that lightly. Plus, there’s a Matthew Stafford cameo for all my Swiftie sports fans!) Overall, though, this song gets a high rating from me because of its storytelling, imagery, and strong vocals.

Cleveland!: 7/10

This song is nudging me in two different directions. Like many other Swifties, I wish that some of the lyrics were more substantial and less…chatty, but the amount of joy that radiates from the bouncy beat and cheeky tone made me smile from ear to ear upon first listen. Swift’s proud declaration at the end of the bridge perfectly encapsulates the message of the song: “I FOUND MINE!” She found a partner who sees and loves her, and isn’t that something worth celebrating, even if it isn’t presented in a picture-perfect form?

Pink Clouding: 8/10

This song strikes me as a classic Lover-era throwback and reminds me of the bright, blended colors at sunset. After all, it is called Pink Clouding. The imagery is spot-on, the metaphors are intertwined, and the storyteller in me was delighted. In her reminiscing over a past fling, Swift sings of the euphoria of the honeymoon phase in a relationship that seemed too good to be true; the protagonist’s feelings were so strong that she was swept away in the thrill of it all, only to leave her romantic interest behind on the “pink clouds.” This track will definitely be on repeat during my workouts!

Babylon: 10/10

If I had to give one song from Encore a perfect rating, it would be the finale. As a poet and storyteller myself, I loved everything about this track. I could envision a world being painted as Swift sang her way through the verses, chorus, and the bridge, which delivered a harsh reminder that we ought to not live in our heads so much. (I’ll let you read the exact wording for yourself when you listen to the song.) Swift shows that we ought to not take for granted the Babylons of our lives, because sooner or later, they will pass us by. It serves as a great conclusion to an album that reveals both the exciting and devastating parts of life in the spotlight.

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All in all, Encore was a worthwhile listening experience, and an album I will be returning to many times in the future. I hope that these reviews encourage you to give it a listen as well!